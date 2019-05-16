Caron Lindsay

Christine Jardine on Question Time tonight…how you can join in the fun and spread the Lib Dem message

We have a Lib Dem MP on Question Time tonight!

Christine Jardine is heading to Elgin, a city about 40 miles south east of Inverness. It’s in the heart of the Moray constituency. Typically, the BBC, finds the most Brexity place in Scotland to go to. Remain squeaked home with 50.1% of the vote. Every constituency in Scotland voted to Remain, most of them by a much larger margin.

There are several ways you can help cheer Christine on tonight:

Using the hashtags #StopBrexit #BBCQT, retweet posts from @cajardineMP, @caronmlindsay and @LibDems;

Encourage everyone you know, whether you like them or not, to pledge their vote to the Liberal Democrats in the European elections here

Encourage people to join the Liberal Democrats – thousands have done so since the local elections two weeks ago.

