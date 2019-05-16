Lib Dems target Labour remainers

So we’re doing the sensible thing and going after the votes of Labour voting Remain supporters in the next few days.

We have the help of numerous actions and comments by senior Labour figures over the past three years, most especially Bailout Barry himself. You haven’t been allowed to forget that Labour Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner told Tory Minister James Cleverly that Labour were trying to bail the Tories out on Brexit.

Just in case it has slipped your mind for a nanosecond, here is the actual clip:

The Huffington Post reports that candidates and campaigners will be stepping up their efforts to persuade Labour supporters to back us in this election:

The eight-page document is being sent to candidates and grassroots activists as Vince Cable’s party aims to convince “increasingly soft” Labour votes. The document, which is to be issued with Labour attack leaflets, collates pro-Brexit quotes from Labour’s frontbench MPs, including from supporters of a second referendum, such as Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry. It also outlines in detail the party’s voting record on a second referendum and soft Brexit options, underlining that Corbyn’s MPs were whipped either to abstain or to vote with the Tories on 29 key Brexit votes. Pro-EU Labour activists reacted with dismay when Corbyn refused to back a remain stance in the party’s Euro elections manifesto, with the leader sticking to the line that a second referendum would be “an option” if cross-party Brexit talks fail. The local elections, meanwhile, saw the Lib Dems win more than 700 seats, leaving Cable confident of gains in the May 23 EU-wide poll.

They have a quote from Ed Davey:

The single biggest issue people are concerned about at these European elections is the mess and chaos Brexit will cause. Despite being just days before poll, the Labour leadership is still caught in infighting over whether the party stands for Remainers or not. The hard truth is this; Jeremy Corbyn has aided and abetted this Tory Brexit mess. Corbyn is a friend to the Tories, not Remainers.

We know that Remain support is coalescing around us. Change UK are pleasant enough people, but they just don’t have the campaigning experience to put together a national election campaign. A small but revealing example. Last night there was a hustings in my home town of Livingston. Change has five candidates left on their election list after their top of the list candidates decided to back the Liberal Democrats as the strongest Remain party. Three of the candidates went to those hustings. The others could surely have found a better use of their time knocking on some doors or going to different events.

We are in a good position at this point to have a very good result. If it’s a spectacular result, we send a message to May and Corbyn that the country can’t ignore – we have changed our minds and want to remain in the EU. The stakes are high, so get out and do everything you can to get us the best possible result in the remaining week.

