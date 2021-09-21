Caron Lindsay

Christine Jardine on trans rights: It’s all about people

By | Tue 21st September 2021 - 2:15 pm

Christine Jardine went on Woman’s Hour yesterday to talk about transgender rights in the wake of Ed’s Marr interview on Sunday where that topic was the only one Andrew Marr seemed interested in talking about.

Woman’s Hour host Emma Barnett threw absolutely everything at Christine, who patiently and calmly answered questions for over 20 minutes. It’s worth a listen here.

Barnett repeated the question Marr had put to Ed yesterday – what was wrong with a t-shirt with the slogan woman: adult human female. Ed stood up for our policy that trans rights are human rights and we support the right of trans people to self-identify very well. The one tweak I would have made was the point that Christine made. That phrase is used as a dog-whistle by anti-trans activists to justify their misinformation about and attacks on trans people.

On that question, I liked the way that my friend Duncan put it on Twitter

No matter what the subject, one of the things that Christine always does is bring it back to people. She doesn’t do abstract. It’s all about the human impact. She talked about one friend with a transgender son, another who had transitioned and stayed married and how, if she had one child who was trans and one who wasn’t, how she’d want them both to have the same life chances.

She made the point with vigour that we would all be totally ashamed of ourselves in 30 years time, just like we are now of the appalling way gay men were treated in the 80s when AIDS came to prominence.

She was compassionate, kind and clear, many things that that the atmosphere around this subject is, most of the time, not.

Later, Daisy Cooper tackled the same issue on Politics Live

She also raised the human cost of the toxicity of the debate on trans people who are more likely to suffer poor mental ill health or suicidal thoughts as a result of the discrimination they face. She was asked what she felt about phrases like “individuals with a cervix.” She said that in medical settings that is the terminology that is used  to include everyone. However, she said, this doesn’t mean that the term woman or men is in any way being erased. She also said that no woman in public life should ever feel unsafe about going anywhere for the views that they express.

I think we can be proud of the way Ed, Daisy and Christine have tackled this head on and tried to bring some sense and warmth into the subject in the face of often aggressive questioning.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

