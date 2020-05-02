The Voice

Christine Jardine won’t stand for Lib Dem leadership

By | Sat 2nd May 2020 - 11:00 am

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Christine Jardine told Scottish Lib Dem activists that she wasn’t going to go for the Lib Dem leadership.

The Edinburgh West MP’s remarks were reported in the New Statesman:

“After considering all the suggestions and requests, I have opted not to go for the leadership,” Jardine wrote. “Perhaps it’s lockdown but I realise my personal and family life has taken quite a hit in the past three years, and perhaps the people around me deserve a wee bit more of my time. I also don’t have a burning desire to be leader. I got into this to make a difference and I don’t have to be leader to do that.”

The current declared candidates are Wera Hobhouse and Layla Moran with current interim co-leader Ed Davey also expected to stand.

The party’s Federal Board initially set a timetable for the election to start next week. The Coronavirus crisis initially led to a postponement for a year. However, a ruling by the party’s Federal Appeals Panel said that while the Board had the power to postpone the election in exceptional circumstances and that it wouldn’t be appropriate to hold the contest now, a new timetable had to be set as soon as those exceptional circumstances no longer applied. The Board is keeping the timetable under review.
