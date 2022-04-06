Mary Reid

Church leaders join to oppose trans conversion therapy in a beautifully written letter

By | Wed 6th April 2022 - 9:30 am

The letter below was sent by a number of prominent Church leaders to the Prime Minister.

It may not be immediately obvious to all readers that the signatories represent a wide range of viewpoints and theology with the broader Christian church, but they have united around this one theme.

Whether you have a faith or not, I think we must all agree that the letter is beautifully written, and expressed with great humanity.

To be trans is to enter a sacred journey of becoming whole: precious, honoured and loved, by yourself, by others and by God.


* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Brad Barrows 6th Apr '22 - 10:14am

    Some impressive names though the only one I have heard speak at an event was Steve Chalke around 20+ years ago – he made a very strong impression arguing that Christians should be involved in political action to make society better. In the years since then he caused controversy in evangelical ranks by arguing against the fundamental Christian belief that Christ’s death on the cross was for the salvation of believers and then caused further controversy when he argued against orthodox teaching around marriage, but he is still an important and influential figure within some evangelical circles. Whether the letter will make any difference is hard to judge – I suspect Boris will be more influenced by political expediency than any principled approach to this matter.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Brad Barrows
    It appears that the SNP decided against standing two candidates in the erroneous belief that an existing independent councillor would be seeking re-election. No...
  • Brad Barrows
    Some impressive names though the only one I have heard speak at an event was Steve Chalke around 20+ years ago - he made a very strong impression arguing that C...
  • Geoff Reid
    My ward voted 66% Leave at the Referendum and in 2018 I was grateful to those said "I disagree with you on Europe but ..." However, to keep things in perspectiv...
  • Nonconformistradical
    @Kyle Harrison "The Lib Dems are a party for affluent middle class people that once would have voted Tory but don’t like Brexit etc…" I'd describe myself ...
  • Joe Bourke
    A sobering article, Phil and a timely conclusion about liberalism and internationalism being intertwined. The President of Ukraine addressing the UN security ...