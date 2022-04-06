Church leaders join to oppose trans conversion therapy in a beautifully written letter

The letter below was sent by a number of prominent Church leaders to the Prime Minister.
It may not be immediately obvious to all readers that the signatories represent a wide range of viewpoints and theology with the broader Christian church, but they have united around this one theme.
Whether you have a faith or not, I think we must all agree that the letter is beautifully written, and expressed with great humanity.
To be trans is to enter a sacred journey of becoming whole: precious, honoured and loved, by yourself, by others and by God.
Some impressive names though the only one I have heard speak at an event was Steve Chalke around 20+ years ago – he made a very strong impression arguing that Christians should be involved in political action to make society better. In the years since then he caused controversy in evangelical ranks by arguing against the fundamental Christian belief that Christ’s death on the cross was for the salvation of believers and then caused further controversy when he argued against orthodox teaching around marriage, but he is still an important and influential figure within some evangelical circles. Whether the letter will make any difference is hard to judge – I suspect Boris will be more influenced by political expediency than any principled approach to this matter.