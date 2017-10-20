Caron Lindsay

Cole-Hamilton: Children must have equal protection from assault

By | Fri 20th October 2017 - 1:30 pm

Well, this will probably be a controversial one as the issue over whether parents should have the right to hit their children for some peculiar reason always causes a big argument in liberal circles. My own view has always been that there are no circumstances in which it is justifiable to hit a child and that there is always a better way. Having children grow up thinking that it’s fine to hit someone smaller and defenceless to get your own way really isn’t a good look. Some children will grow up emotionally scarred from the experience of what some people might think was moderate smacking. It does not make for an anxiety free life if you are constantly worried about stepping out of line in case you get another belting, especially if the goalposts keep moving. Every child deserves to feel safe in their own home and the fear of being hit isn’t a healthy one. It can destroy the trust between child and parent and lay the foundations for mental ill health. There are so many non violent ways of instilling discipline and consideration into children. Assault should have no place in that process.

Anyway, Scotland’s SNP government has announced that it will back legislation to ban such assaults on children. Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton, who used to work for a children’s charity and who persuaded Scottish Conference to back a ban on smacking, welcomed the move:

Scottish Liberal Democrats have regularly demanded the so-called “justifiable assault” of children be brought to an end. It is a source of national shame that this defence still exists and it is welcome that SNP ministers will now get with the times and abolish it.

Scotland is one of only a handful of European countries that have yet to move to abolish this archaic defence in its entirety.

Children should not have less right to protection from violence than adults living in the same household. The evidence from dozens of studies is irrefutable – it damages children’s wellbeing, risks turning into physical violence and increases problems such as aggression and anxiety which can continue into adulthood. That’s why experts from the UN to the Children’s Commissioner, police officers, social workers, nurses, children’s and parenting charities have called for children to be given equal protection under the law.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Nick Baird 20th Oct '17 - 7:57pm

    Good. I find it truly bizarre in this day and age that this is considered remotely controversial. Who is still defending the concept of showing young people that the way to enforce your will on those smaller and weaker than you is to use force?

  • Andrew McCaig 20th Oct '17 - 8:32pm

    Just so long as we are not going to go down the Norwegian route. There are, I am afraid, much worse forms of child abuse than smacking, and forcibly taking children away from their parents for inadequate reasons is one of them..

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-36026458

  • Peter Hayes 20th Oct '17 - 9:28pm

    As my parents are both dead it is probably safe to say they remember me saying “let Daddy smack me” as an an alternative to the shouting at from my mother. I don’t remember what I had done but verbal abuse can be as frightening as physical to a young child.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Hayes 20th Oct - 9:28pm
    As my parents are both dead it is probably safe to say they remember me saying "let Daddy smack me" as an an alternative to...
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 20th Oct - 8:32pm
    Just so long as we are not going to go down the Norwegian route. There are, I am afraid, much worse forms of child abuse...
  • User AvatarNick Baird 20th Oct - 7:57pm
    Good. I find it truly bizarre in this day and age that this is considered remotely controversial. Who is still defending the concept of showing...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 20th Oct - 6:08pm
    P.J. Well I'm more than three scores and ten too - but I'm not prepared to give in to cruelty and injustice. The Trumps of...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 20th Oct - 6:04pm
    Paul, thank you so much for posting that. It means so very much to me than I can ever say. At the time I heard...
  • User AvatarGlenn 20th Oct - 5:47pm
    Should read "not hold it up".