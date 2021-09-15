The Voice

Conference amendments now out

By | Wed 15th September 2021 - 11:27 am

In the olden days, all the amendments to Conference motions and questions to party committees would be published in a separate booklet and you would have to juggle between the two of them and, quite often, the Conference Daily sheet as well.

We’ve now adapted for the online age and the Conference Extra stuff has now been incorporated into the agenda document itself which will make things much easier to navigate. You can see at first glance on pages 11-14 which motions have amendments and you can just click through to them.

Click here to see the whole programme for this weekend.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • expats
    I'm confused about the policy on climate change.. Feb 2021...Ed Davey.."It’s astonishing that a new coal mine in Britain is even being considered -- partic...
  • Jason Connor
    He was wonderful, best Lib Dem leader ever, no one else comes close....
  • Peter Martin
    @ Marco, "In any case a large proportion of cases are in hospitals and care homes so not affected by holidays." This is obviously not true. Dur...
  • matt
    @Marco "Furthermore school holidays are a predictable event so why did Ferguson not factor that into his modelling? In any case a large proportion of cases a...
  • matt
    @Marco Absolute nonsense Do you actually read the sage and spim reports when they are released?? They contain modelling carried out by several research...