What is Kirsty Williams up to these days?

We miss Kirsty Williams and the fantastic contribution she made as Wales’ Education Minister.

So what is she up to these days?

She gave a couple of pointers as to how she is living her best life on Twitter yesterday:

Sometimes people ask what I am up to these days, well I am out and about with George this evening. pic.twitter.com/zxd6WIeclx — Kirsty Williams (@Kirsty_Williams) September 14, 2021

And then, later, she was sitting in front of CNN to find out the outcome of the Republican attempt to get rid of Democrat Governor of California Gavin Newsom on dubious grounds. Thankfully if tailed, by a lot.

I just can’t help it. I am up, @JohnKingCNN is on and the “key race alert” is back. — Kirsty Williams (@Kirsty_Williams) September 15, 2021

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.