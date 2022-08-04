Conference: Morgan calls on Lib Dems to stand up for rural communities

One of the Lib Dems’ newest MPs, Helen Morgan has put forward a motion on supporting rural communities to Conference in September. The wide ranging motion, which will be summated by Richard Foord, calls on delegates to agree that rural areas should no longer be taken for granted and that the Liberal Democrats are best placed to help them. It says the government should introduce a price cap on heating oil and other off-grid fuels and expand the rural fuel duty relief scheme to be doubled and to cover more areas. It also calls for ministers to protect rural childcare providers with a package of support and provide emergency funding available to ambulance trusts to reverse or cancel closures of community ambulance stations.

Speaking exclusively to Lib Dem Voice, Helen Morgan said:

Those of us who live in rural areas like Shropshire are all well aware of the poor state of our services – from health to transport to broadband and policing. The Conservatives have taken us for granted for far too long. My election was proof that people have had enough and want to be represented by a party with their interests at heart. The UK cannot properly be levelled up without its rural areas being included.

The full motion is below.

F19. Standing Up For Rural Communities

Mover: Helen Morgan MP (Spokesperson for Housing, Communities and Local Government). Summation: Richard Foord MP.

Conference notes that:

A. According to recent polling, half of rural voters think the Conservatives are taking them for granted.

B. Petrol and diesel across the country have risen significantly in the past year, with many rural areas seeing significantly higher prices than urban areas.

C. Heating oil, which many homes in rural areas use as their primary source of heating, has more than doubled in price and is not protected by a price cap.

D. The APPG on Rural Health and Care has concluded that health outcomes are worse for those in rural areas than they are in urban areas.

E. The Government has made no assessment of the potential impact that closures of community ambulance stations have in rural areas.

F. Government data has demonstrated that childcare providers in rural areas are closing at a staggering rate compared with those in urban areas.

G.. Farmers’ livelihoods are being placed at risk by the Conservatives, who have demonstrated with the Australia trade deal that they are happy to sign trade deals which undermine British standards.

H. Many people in rural areas see very little visible policing – they experience long delays when they call 999 to report a crime, leaving them feeling unsafe in their own communities.

Conference believes that:

i) Those in rural areas should no longer be taken for granted – the Liberal Democrats are best placed to help them, as shown by our victories in North Shropshire and Tiverton and Honiton and our successes in taking control of Somerset and Westmorland & Furness councils.

ii) Rural areas are often the last places to benefit from upgraded internet or mobile phone infrastructure.

iii) People in rural areas should be able to easily access local health services.

iv) Everyone should be confident that, no matter where they live, if they ring 999 they will get the emergency treatment they need, when they need it.

v) . Farmers are at the very heart of many of our rural communities and must be supported to protect and enhance our countryside.

Conference reaffirms pledges to:

a) Set up a £2 billion Rural Services Fund to enable the co-location of services, such as doctors surgeries and schools, in local hubs around existing local infrastructure.

b) Prioritise a programme of installing hyper-fast, fibre-optic broadband across the UK – with a particular focus on connecting rural areas.

c) Guarantee that all future trade deals will meet UK standards for animal welfare and ensure that Parliament signs off negotiating mandates and completed trade deals.

d) Support farmers properly in restoring our peat bogs, creating new natural flood protections and managing land to encourage species recovery, while producing the food for our tables.

e) Restore proper community policing, where officers are visible, trusted and focused on preventing and solving crimes.

Conference calls on the Government to:

1. Introduce a price cap on heating oil and other off-grid fuels, while ensuring that small suppliers are not left out of pocket to protect competition in the market.

2. Expand the rural fuel duty relief scheme to cover more areas and double the relief to 10p, while also expanding electric vehicle charging points in rural areas.

3. Protect the rural workforce by protecting rural childcare providers with a package of support.

4. Make emergency funding available to ambulance trusts to reverse or cancel closures of community ambulance stations, where desirable.

5. Prioritise the hard-to-reach areas when upgrading mobile phone or broadband infrastructure.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.