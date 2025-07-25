Councillor and environmental campaigner tops Edinburgh and Lothians East regional list

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today announced that local councillor and environmental campaigner Sanne Dijkstra-Downie has been selected as the party’s lead candidate for the Edinburgh and Lothians East regional list at next year’s Scottish Parliament election.

Sanne has lived in Edinburgh for 23 years. In her professional life, Sanne raises money for charities that provide educational opportunities, and helped to establish an ocean protection initiative. She has a strong record of community action, speaking out to secure better cycling and pedestrian infrastructure, more protection for Wardie Bay and to protect the Roseburn Path.

In 2022, Sanne was elected as an Edinburgh Councillor for Forth ward, topping the poll ahead of Scottish Labour’s then Edinburgh leader. She sits on the Finance & Resources and Policy & Sustainability committees. Sanne is also contesting the seat of Edinburgh Northern.

The other candidates selected for the list are counsellor and therapist Jane Pickard, charity chief executive Charles Dundas and Edinburgh councillor Lewis Younie.

Sanne Dijkstra-Downie said:

Edinburgh is my home and I am determined to be a hardworking champion for the people of this city and the wider Lothians region. Under the SNP, NHS waiting lists have grown, Scottish schools have tumbled down the international education rankings, and tens of thousands of litres of sewage have been dumped into the Firth of Forth. People know that they get great service from Scottish Liberal Democrat MSPs like Alex Cole Hamilton. No other party leader knocks on so many doors or gets out to speak to so many people about what matters to them most. If you want a representative who will be laser focused on getting you swift local access to healthcare, tackling expensive energy bills and cleaning up sewage spills across our region, you should vote for the Scottish Liberal Democrats on your peach-coloured regional ballot next May.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

Scottish Liberal Democrats have a formidable list of candidates who will speak up for residents on the issues that matter most. At the next Scottish Parliament election, there is everything to play for in the Edinburgh and Lothians East region. Council by-elections show that support for Labour, the SNP and the Conservatives is collapsing because they have all let you down. Meanwhile, Scottish Liberal Democrats are on the up. Back us on the peach-regional ballot and you will get strong local champions who will fight your corner.

The list rankings are as follows: