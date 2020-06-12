Mark Valladares

Daily View 2×2: 12 June 2020

By | Fri 12th June 2020 - 7:30 am

2 big stories

The Economist has launched its prediction model for the 2020 US Presidential election (registration required), and it makes for optimistic reading if you’re a liberal, with the current prediction suggesting that based on electoral college votes, the key state is Pennsylvania. The thing about that is that the current prediction indicates that Joe Biden has a 75% likelihood of winning Pennsylvania and, indeed, if their predictions are accurate, Biden is leading by 330 electoral college votes to 208.

Will it stay like that? With five months still to go until polling day, it’s unlikely, but if Donald Trump keeps provoking groups with traditionally poor turnout rates to vote, he may have a lot more time on his hands to tweet come mid-January.

It’s been another bad day for the Government’s track and trace policy, with indications that the app doesn’t work in tower blocks, and news that the NHS is only able to trace contacts for two-thirds of those who have been infected with coronavirus, as the remainder haven’t provided details of their contacts. Not world class, let alone world beating, as was promised.

2 social media posts

The Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament, now missing its Liberal Democrats, sadly, continue to be on the right side of the argument…

And, finally, I liked this, and you might too…

