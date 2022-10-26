Daisy Cooper asks Sunak about the future of hospital funding

Today Daisy Cooper asked a question during Prime Minister’s Questions.

"There's been a lot of speculation that the PM… might seek to cut infrastructure projects," says Lib Dem MP Daisy Cooper, asking about the future of hospital funding PM Rishi Sunak says the "chancellor will set out plans in the autumn statement"#PMQs https://t.co/D4qZLdFYoi pic.twitter.com/NnuVebmKMd — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 26, 2022

Two weeks ago she asked a very similar question of the then Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and received a very evasive answer.

It was shocking at #PMQs today to see the Prime Minister completely ignore my question about hospital roofs at risk of collapse. The Govt must provide emergency funding now to protect staff and patients from these dangerous roofs. pic.twitter.com/ev2CsAiWIC — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) October 12, 2022

Did she get any further this time?

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.