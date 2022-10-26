The Government must protect the triple lock on pensions

Our saintly Steve Webb – the Lib Dem pensions expert who became Pensions Minister during the coalition – created the triple lock pledge on pensions. Here he is talking about its history.
And the only thing that Liz Truss did that was commendable on the economy – admittedly under pressure – was to reaffirm the triple lock in her final Prime Minister’s Questions last week.
As a reminder, the triple lock on state pensions means that they will rise by average earnings, inflation or 2.5%, whichever is the highest.
So it is hugely disappointing to realise the Rishi Sunak is refusing to commit on the triple lock, which presumably means that it is “under review” in the run-up to the Budget on 17th November.
Wendy Chamberlain is our Work and Pensions spokesperson and released this statement:
Rishi Sunak stood on the steps of Downing Street yesterday pledging to rebuild trust and stick to the promises made in the Conservative manifesto. But already he’s preparing to tear up his party’s promise on the pensions triple lock, while slashing welfare support for the most vulnerable.
This endless hokey cokey from the Conservatives is leaving pensioners and struggling families in a desperate limbo.
It shows this Conservative government can’t be trusted and is totally out of touch with people trying to make ends meet.
Struggling families and pensioners shouldn’t be made to pay for the Conservatives wrecking the economy with their disastrous budget.
Of course, we would like to see an equivalent triple lock on a range of other benefits as well.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.
Unfortuntely there isn’t the money for this, so the triple lock has to go (and quite a lot of other pensioner benefits in my opinion)
Child poverty is more prevalent than pensioner poverty by orders of magnitude. There are better ways to target pensioners in poverty without a give out to the 3 million millionaire pensioners
Pensioners must realise that the economic mess we are in (inflation, cost of living crisis, trade and fiscal deficits) is all part of the payment for the government’s fantastically expensive (and wasteful) Covid mitigation policies, which were implemented for the protection of almost solely pensioners. Cuts and squeezes cannot continue to fall on the youth and rest of society, whilst pensioners’ economic issues are ringfenced with steel. The country cannot continue to beggar itself for this demographic. Especially since it was this demographic that swung the country towards a Brexit win, which is compounding our economic difficulties
Something more targetted is a far fairer proposal
Nobody who was in the coalition deserves such a positive description. It says more about the niceness of Mary than the man in the article, such a lack of judgemental attitude does.
He received a KBE for serving under Ian Duncan Smith. Enough on that eh!
But Wendy Chamberlain is praiseworthy. A future leader North or South of our Isles!
It’s sad that any thread on pensions seems to wind up with commenters pitting one generation against another. And repeats the myth that anyone who owns their own house is wealthy, when it is paper wealth only, unless it is practical for them to use equity release (lifetime mortgage, not ‘money for nothing’).
However, what I’d like to pick up on from James is his: ‘Especially since it was this demographic that swung the country towards a Brexit win’.
Are you saying you think people who voted for Brexit should be made to pay for doing so?
James Pugh: “Pensioners must realise that the economic mess we are in … were implemented for the protection of almost solely pensioners.”
The Covid economic measures, about which I have many questions, were mostly about protecting the financial establishment. Millions of pounds were given to fraudulent business claimants. Other millions were given indirectly to (legitimate) business rent collectors.
It is counterproductive to construct arguments about rich pensioners, baby boomers versus Gen X.
“There are better ways to target pensioners in poverty without a give out to the 3 million millionaire pensioners”
Nobody seems to track the age of the top 85%+ of wealth owners (ie millionaires). Obviously they are not all collecting a state pension plus associated state benefits; and even if they tied up their money in trusts, it is hard to live without paying purchase tax. Have a web search for Sir Frederick Barclay to see how ridiculous life becomes for the stinking rich.