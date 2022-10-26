The Government must protect the triple lock on pensions

Our saintly Steve Webb – the Lib Dem pensions expert who became Pensions Minister during the coalition – created the triple lock pledge on pensions. Here he is talking about its history.

And the only thing that Liz Truss did that was commendable on the economy – admittedly under pressure – was to reaffirm the triple lock in her final Prime Minister’s Questions last week.

As a reminder, the triple lock on state pensions means that they will rise by average earnings, inflation or 2.5%, whichever is the highest.

So it is hugely disappointing to realise the Rishi Sunak is refusing to commit on the triple lock, which presumably means that it is “under review” in the run-up to the Budget on 17th November.

Wendy Chamberlain is our Work and Pensions spokesperson and released this statement:

Rishi Sunak stood on the steps of Downing Street yesterday pledging to rebuild trust and stick to the promises made in the Conservative manifesto. But already he’s preparing to tear up his party’s promise on the pensions triple lock, while slashing welfare support for the most vulnerable. This endless hokey cokey from the Conservatives is leaving pensioners and struggling families in a desperate limbo. It shows this Conservative government can’t be trusted and is totally out of touch with people trying to make ends meet. Struggling families and pensioners shouldn’t be made to pay for the Conservatives wrecking the economy with their disastrous budget.

Of course, we would like to see an equivalent triple lock on a range of other benefits as well.

