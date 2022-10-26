Calls for inquiry into Braverman return as home secretary

The Guardian reports that both the Liberal Democrats and Labour have called for an inquiry into the reappointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary:

The Lib Dems’ home affairs spokesperson, Alistair Carmichael, …called for an inquiry. “If it is confirmed that Suella Braverman repeatedly broke the ministerial code and threatened national security, she must be sacked. “A home secretary who broke the rules is not fit for a Home Office which keeps the rules,” he said.

Ed Davey has tweeted:

He stood by Boris Johnson till the bitter end and now he reinstates Suella Braverman. Same old so-called integrity, same old Tories. Yet again it’s one rule for Conservative Ministers, another rule for everyone else. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) October 25, 2022

