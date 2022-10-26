Paul Walter

Calls for inquiry into Braverman return as home secretary

By | Wed 26th October 2022 - 1:01 pm

Embed from Getty Images

The Guardian reports that both the Liberal Democrats and Labour have called for an inquiry into the reappointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary:

The Lib Dems’ home affairs spokesperson, Alistair Carmichael, …called for an inquiry. “If it is confirmed that Suella Braverman repeatedly broke the ministerial code and threatened national security, she must be sacked.

“A home secretary who broke the rules is not fit for a Home Office which keeps the rules,” he said.

Ed Davey has tweeted:

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

