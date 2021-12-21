Daisy Cooper is named one of 20 backbencher MPs – vote now

Congratulations to Daisy Cooper who has been named as one the more influential backbench MPs in the House of Commons by communications consultancy Pagefield. The company is running a vote to select the top backbench MP. Vote here for Daisy. Voting is open until Friday 7 January.

Pagefield says:

Many expect Cooper to make her own bid for the party leadership, especially if she can help lead the strategic growth of the party within the southern Conservative ‘blue wall’. With over 700 parliamentary contributions… she displays a wide range of expertise and an oratorical talent that reflects her increasing ambition and influence.

Launching its report, report ‘Backbenchers: the real powerbrokers?’ Pagefield said it aimed to recognising political actors it thinks will play a pivotal role in our democracy:

Some of the public may struggle to name more than ten backbenchers (they may struggle to even name their own constituency MP), MPs are the link between the people and their Parliament. Without them, under-the-radar causes, potentially not glitzy enough for the limelight of Whitehall or Fleet St, would never get a hearing. The diversity of the cast, from the parties they hail from to the constituencies they represent, reflects the diversity of what they’ve achieved.

Profiling Daisy Cooper, Pagefield said:

Cooper made three unsuccessful attempts to run for election as an MP before succeeding eventually in 2019, and in the process became one of the few MPs to unseat a Conservative incumbent. Cooper is now the Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats and their spokesperson for education. A background in political communications and a strong affiliation with the Liberal Democrats dating back to 2009, Cooper has been able to quickly ascend the party ranks and become one its most vocal members in the House. With her experience as a Campaign Director for Jo Swinson’s successful leadership bid, many expect Cooper to make her own bid for the party leadership, especially if she can help lead the strategic growth of the party within the southern Conservative ‘blue wall’. With over 700 parliamentary contributions in this short time, she displays a wide range of expertise and an oratorical talent that reflects her increasing ambition and influence.

Eagle-eyed readers of LDV will spot that this description is outdated. Daisy Cooper is now Lib Dem spokesperson for health, wellbeing and social care.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.