Daisy Cooper: PM ‘moving the goalposts’ on booster jabs

Responding to the Department of Health rowing back on the Prime Minister’s promise for everyone to ‘get their booster before the New Year’, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

Boris Johnson’s panicked announcement has once again caused chaos and confusion. Last night he promised people they could get a booster before the New Year, now ministers are moving the goalposts and saying people will only be offered one by then.

Their failure to prepare properly now means that NHS websites have crashed, lateral flow tests are running out, and everyone working to get people vaccinated have been left scrambling to fix a mess of the government’s own making.

Many patients are worried about what this means for their treatment in the coming weeks and whether they’ll actually be able to get their jab by New Years, or simply be left waiting in a queue for an appointment.

This is yet another botched booster announcement from the Prime Minister, who is desperately trying to claw back some political credibility.