Channel crossings and the Borders and Nationality Bill

In recent weeks, the UK government has been quite “busy” dealing with a number of national scandals. It is possible that many of us might have forgotten that at the moment, MPs are debating the Borders and Nationality Bill, which has previously received a lot of media and political attention.

In the last few days, I found a very interesting report produced by the Refugee Council. The latest official statistics show that in the year ending June 2021, 37,235 people applied for asylum in the UK, 4% decrease on the previous year. What has changed significantly is the method of traveling; from freight transit to Channel boat crossing.

So, what are the key findings of the report?

70% of the total people number of people arriving to the UK via small boats, from January 2020 to May 2020, 12,195 people in total, came only from 5 countries of origin: Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Syria and Vietnam

Iranian nationals accounted for 26% of all arrivals

On average, 98% of people who arrive after crossing the channel in a small boat make a claim for asylum

Over 91% of the total small boat arrivals (11,123 people) came from just ten countries of origin including Afghanistan, the 7th highest nationality of all small boat arrivals.

Most people would be aware that there are limited alternative ‘safe routes’ available for many of the top nationalities crossing the Channel. What is quite interesting, the UK did not resettle a single person from Kuwait, Yemen or Vietnam in the period January 2020 to May 2021 and only one person from Iran was resettled and Iranians are the top nationality for people crossing the Channel.

It is worth adding that a lot has changed since the UK left the EU. From 31 December 2020, a new Immigration Rule has been in place that means the UK government can class someone’s asylum claim as inadmissible if they have travelled through, or have a connection to, what is deemed a third safe country. The new rules also give the Home Office the power to remove people seeking asylum to a safe country that agrees to receive them, even if they have never been there or have any connections to it.

I found staggering the government and Home Office’s claim that the majority of people crossing the Channel are economic migrants. I was pleased that the Refugee Council challenges this narrative. The ongoing war in e.g. Syria and Afghanistan, instability in so many parts of the Middle East, mean that people are often forced to flee. They have no choice but to leave the countries of their origins. As a Polish national, I consider myself an economic migrant. The difference is huge; I can safely return to Poland at any time. Most people crossing the channel cannot. It is also worth reminding ourselves that countries such as Pakistan and Lebanon have taken more than 4 million refugees from Afghanistan or Syria (2 million each).

The report is “re-assuring”; the immigration system in the UK has to change. It lacks a human element. Moreover, it is complex, disorganized and chaotic. The migration, via legal or illegal routes, will continue. We ALL need to continue looking for an effective solution to tackle this huge global issue.

The whole report can be found here.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor