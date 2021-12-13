The title of Mr Putin’s article is a misnomer

Ukraine matters to Russia, and Russia – or Putin if you will as both are currently inseparable – means it.

This is in substance the message carried by the deployment of about 100.000 soldiers along the Ukrainian border. To make his message clearer Mr. Putin not only deployed some of its best trained units or nuclear, biological, and chemical reconnaissance vehicles but also its latest and very dangerous Iskander ballistic missile launchers – as Janes reports.

The alleged ‘historico-philosophical’ basis for this deployment is to be found in the long article entitled ‘On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians’ signed by President Putin himself. It is freely available in English on the Kremlin’s website and, having read it from top to bottom, I found it fascinating at multiple levels.

For a start because Mr. Putin, to justify Russian-Ukrainian ties, goes back to the princes of the Rurik dynasty. The latters named after the legendary Rurik, chief of the Rus, who reigned in 862 and whose current titled heirs includes one of my very good friends who was until a few months ago the Ambassador of Switzerland to the Republic of Latvia, Republic of Estonia and Republic of Lithuania. I wonder what, now back to Switzerland, he would make of this paragraph of the article:

At a new stage of historical development both Lithuanian Rus and Moscow Rus could have become the points of attraction and consolidation of the territories of Ancient Rus. It so happened that Moscow became the center of reunification, continuing the tradition of ancient Russian statehood. Moscow princes – the descendants of Prince Alexandre Nevsky – cast off the foreign yoke and began gathering the Russian lands’.

It is clear, reading the above, that Mr Putin does not only eye over Ukraine but also Lithuania and the article’s title is hence a misnomer as it should have been to the very minimum: ‘On the Historical Unity of Russians, Lithuanians, Belarusians and Ukrainians’. Mr Putin in fact adding: ‘Russians, Ukrainians, and Belarusian are all descendants of Ancient Rus’.

That Mr Putin wishes the ancient frontiers of the Russian Empire to be restored is nothing new. One question which could be asked is whether, as Franco did for the king of Spain, he would wish to see any of the many existing other Russian princes back to the throne of Russia? Perhaps is this, we can muse, his ultimate and as yet unforeseen plan? The aforementioned ambassador of the Baltic states would certainly not relinquish his diplomatic career for this task as he is faithful to the Swiss federation, but others we know very well would accept wholeheartedly.

