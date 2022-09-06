Daisy Cooper slams Truss speech and Ed Davey calls for General Election

Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper has absolutely slammed Liz Truss’s speech on the steps of Number 10.

It did nothing, she said, for the business owners who were scared that they might have to close their businesses in days if not weeks.

In case you missed it, here was my reaction to the new PM’s first speech… pic.twitter.com/L657dbJqXn — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) September 6, 2022

She criticised the reported Truss plan on energy bills, saying that she should pay for it by taxing the energy companies’ massive profits rather than through general taxation.

Ed Davey was up early this morning. A friend of mine on Twitter saw him keeping warm with a Pret coffee. He explained to BBC Breakfast why the Government should tax energy firms:

'What we're hearing from Downing Street isn't a freeze, it's a loan'

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey reacts on #BBCBreakfast to reports that energy bills will be frozen by allowing suppliers to take out government-backed loans to subsidise billshttps://t.co/fTBEqgvMCA pic.twitter.com/AwKw9n2mxT — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 6, 2022

Ed also called for a General Election to get the Tories out of power once and for all: