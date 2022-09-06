The Voice

Daisy Cooper slams Truss speech and Ed Davey calls for General Election

By | Tue 6th September 2022 - 8:04 pm

Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper has absolutely slammed Liz Truss’s speech on the steps of Number 10.

It did nothing, she said, for the business owners who were scared that they might have to close their businesses in days if not weeks.

She criticised the reported Truss plan on energy bills, saying that she should pay for it by taxing the energy companies’ massive profits rather than through general taxation.

Ed Davey was up early this morning. A friend of mine on Twitter saw him keeping warm with a Pret coffee. He explained to BBC Breakfast why the Government should tax energy firms:

 

Ed also called for a General Election to get the Tories out of power once and for all:

I’ve been shocked that across the whole summer Liz Truss and the Conservatives have utterly failed to come up with any ideas to help our country through the cost of living crisis. Their failure has pushed businesses to the brink and caused extreme anxiety for families and pensioners.
It is time for Liz Truss to do the right thing and cancel the winter energy price rise, then call a general election.
The only way to end the cost of living crisis is to get the Conservatives out of power once and for all.
