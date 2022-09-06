Lord help us all….Lib Dems react to new Cabinet

So Liz Truss is now ensconced in Downing Street appointing her new Cabinet. And it looks like it is going to be one of the most socially as well as economically conservative governments in over quarter of a century. This is somewhat surprising given that she is the first Prime Minister of my lifetime who is younger than me.

After a 1000 mile round trip to see the Queen, she went to her private Commons office to send Rishi Sunak supporters Grant Shapps, Steve Barclay and Dominic Raab packing.

Every time a new Conservative PM announces their top team, you think it couldn’t get any worse. Remember when Theresa May appointed Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary? And then when Boris in turn made Priti Patel Home Secretary.

So far, Liz Truss has made some very worrying appointments.

First of all, someone who opposes abortion and same sex marriage to health:

Earlier this year, our new Health Secretary voted to revoke access to at-home abortion care, and recriminalise women who end their own pregnancies without the approval of two doctors.https://t.co/cj2bIovhN4 — BPAS (@BPAS1968) September 6, 2022

Can she be trusted to make the right decisions on Monkeypox, PrEP and the many problems in healthcare for LGBT people?

And then someone who really, really hates human rights is sent to the Home Office. Layla Moran’s reaction says it all:

Lord help us all https://t.co/vEZXblLezM — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) September 6, 2022

More worrying for the planet is that Jacob Rees-Mogg, who decries “climate alarmism” is reportedly being given responsibility for climate change as well as Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Having someone in charge of employment law who thought it was ok to leave passive aggressive notes on the desks of civil servants working from home is anxiety inducing to say the least.

Brandon Lewis, the man who notoriously voted in a key Brexit vote when paired with Jo Swinson when she was on maternity leave, ends up at Justice.

Tim Farron pointed out the folly of only surrounding yourself with your mates:

If you only appoint your supporters you will look petty, reduce the quality of your team and create a ready made internal opposition on your backbenches ready to bring you down…. Is the advice I’d have given Lib Dem sleeper agent Liz Truss if only she’d answered my calls… — Tim Farron (@timfarron) September 6, 2022

