6 September 2022 – today’s press releases

Davey: Make energy bosses pay for freezing of bills, not our children

Truss Speech: Only way to end crisis is to get the Conservatives out of power

Chope appointment to Partygate inquiry – government backs down

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey has warned that Liz Truss’ plan to make taxpayers pay for the freezing of energy bills would “make our children pick up the tab”, while letting the oil and gas companies raking in record profits off the hook.

It comes as the Liberal Democrat Leader introduces legislation in Parliament today to bring in a tougher windfall tax on companies like BP and Shell that are raking in huge profits, to fund the freezing of energy bills.

The proposed Liberal Democrat Bill would prohibit Ofgem from increasing the energy price cap above its current level in October, funded by extending and backdating the windfall tax. It also calls for small businesses to be supported with their bills, paid for by reversing Conservative tax breaks for banks.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

Liz Truss spent weeks during this summer leadership contest leaving families and pensioners worried and in limbo by refusing to set out her plans to tackle soaring energy bills. Now she seems set to make our children pick up the tab for this mess, while letting oil and gas firms making record profits off the hook. It shows Liz Truss and the Conservatives are completely out of touch with the British people. The Liberal Democrats have today tabled legislation to protect people and businesses from sky-high heating bills this winter. This would be paid for by a tougher windfall tax on oil and gas companies and the scrapping of Conservative tax cuts for big banks. That would be a much fairer and more responsible way to tackle rising energy bills than even more borrowing for taxpayers to pay back in the future.

Responding to Prime Minister Liz Truss’s speech, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

I’ve been shocked that across the whole summer Liz Truss and the Conservatives have utterly failed to come up with any ideas to help our country through the cost of living crisis. Their failure has pushed businesses to the brink and caused extreme anxiety for families and pensioners. It is time for Liz Truss to do the right thing and cancel the winter energy price rise, then call a general election. The only way to end the cost of living crisis is to get the Conservatives out of power once and for all.

The Liberal Democrats have called on Liz Truss to confirm she won’t nominate Christopher Chope to the Privileges Committee investigating Boris Johnson.

It comes after the government today pulled a motion in Parliament putting Chope forward.

Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse, who brought in the Private Members’ Bill to ban upskirting initially blocked by Chope, said: