Davey challenges PM on Dentistry, Carmichael asks about fishing visas

Lib Dems kept up our challenges to the Rishi Sunak at PMQs today. Two got to ask questions. The videos are below, followed by the text from Hansard.

First up was leader Ed Davey in his regular slot.

He asked about the crisis in dentistry:

"This is a scandal" says @LibDems leader @EdwardJDavey. NHS dentistry is in crisis, yet the PM keeps trying to defend the indefensible. ❌Tweaks to a failed contract do not equal reform ❌Spending has barely increased in a decade ❌ We have less dentists today than in 2017 pic.twitter.com/0bafz3EY3t — BDA (@TheBDA) April 19, 2023

Ed Davey Tooth decay is the No. 1 reason that children over the age of four end up in hospital. Regular dental check-ups could prevent it, but too many parents cannot get one for their child. In the East Riding of Yorkshire, there are now almost 3,000 people per NHS dentist. In places such as Herefordshire and Norfolk, fewer than two in five children have been seen by a dentist in the past year. This is a scandal, so will the Prime Minister take up the Liberal Democrat plan to end this crisis and make sure people can get an NHS dentist when they need one? The Prime Minister The NHS recently reformed dentistry contracts, which will improve access for patients. Dentistry receives about £3 billion a year, and there were around 500 more dentists delivering care in the NHS last year than in the previous year. I am pleased to say that almost 45% more children saw an NHS dentist last year compared with the year before.

Next up, Alistair Carmichael said that the only boats Suella Braverman had succeeded in stopping was fishing boats, highlighting a recent change which makes it more difficult to get crews and made crews stop working immediately.

The only time Suella Braverman has succeeded in "stopping the boats" is by tangling fishermen across the UK in red tape. The Prime Minister's answer shows that he is completely ignorant of the issues blocking fishermen from his work – we need a proper response and fast. pic.twitter.com/RfEcUjYHtp — Alistair Carmichael MP (@amcarmichaelMP) April 19, 2023