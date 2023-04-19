Cole-Hamilton: Reasonable minded people are re-thinking their support for the SNP

In a way I feel a bit sorry for Humza Yousaf. Not because he’s taken over a failing Government that he has been a part of, but because of the way his party is imploding around him in a way that he probably didn’t expect. He definitely knew that he was inheriting a deeply divided party, but maybe didn’t realise that the chalice was so full of poison.

Since his election as First Minister 3 weeks ago, two senior figures in the SNP have been arrested and released without charge in an investigation in to the Party’s finances and he has discovered that the party’s auditors resigned six months ago. You can tell that my husband is getting way too interested in this story because he’s been getting adverts for camper vans on Facebook. Yesterday he faced the press in an encounter that will be shown at media training courses as an example as how not to do it for years to come:

NEW: First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks for the first time following the arrest of the SNP treasurer Colin Beattie. @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/2726okGguS — Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) April 18, 2023

We’ve been very used to Nicola Sturgeon’s very controlled media appearances for the past 8 years, so this was a massive contrast. Journalist Rob Hutton’s critique was brutal:

And let’s be clear, these surely are his thoughts, unmediated by anything as sophisticated as “spin” or “damage control”. The first minister seems to be gripped by a compulsion to speak whatever words have just popped into his brain, without the slightest consideration about what impact this might have on the situation. It’s compulsive viewing, the political equivalent of watching a toddler determinedly trying to work a fork into an electrical socket.

Our Rural Affairs spokesperson Molly Nolan drew another comparison on Twitter:

I know there’s many more pressing things going on at the moment but good grief. Mr Bean himself would surely have given a better interview than this

It was not the best build up to Yousaf’s big moment when he unveiled his programme for Government at Holyrood yesterday. And to be honest it wasn’t so much a programme for Government as a series of screeching U-turns. The deeply flawed deposit return scheme paused till next year, their flagship National Care Service paused. Those are both welcome, but I mean, if the only headlines that come out of such a statement is what you are not doing, you are in trouble.

Scottish Lib Dem Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said that our party will be part of the change that is coming:

This First Minister’s relaunch has been utterly torpedoed. This is a government in total paralysis and it is making reasonable-minded people rethink their support for the SNP. Change is coming and Scottish Liberal Democrats will be part of what’s next. pic.twitter.com/gYqsui33k9 — Scottish Lib Dems (@scotlibdems) April 18, 2023

Here’s his question in full:

Everyone, including those SNP back benchers otherwise engaged today, knows that this First Minister’s relaunch has been utterly torpedoed. While he is focused on the turmoil in his own party, NHS waiting times are still being missed, more ferries are breaking down and record amounts of sewage are being dumped into Scotland’s rivers. This is a Government in total paralysis. For those reasonable-minded people finally rethinking their support for the SNP, there is an alternative. Scottish Liberal Democrats will be part of the change that is coming. [Interruption.] There is nervous laughter coming from the SNP benches, but they know that it is true—[Interruption.]. They know that their vote is slipping away from them. I am surprised that you can hear me over the sound of CVs being frantically updated from the Government benches. I would like to ask the First Minister a question if I may, Presiding Officer. When he was health secretary, Humza Yousaf personally promised to clear down the atrocious mental health waiting lists by this March—March 2023. That came and went; it was an utter failure. How many more years will it be before people are treated on time?

In her Scotsman column this week, Christine Jardine had some suggestions about what they should be doing:

There is certainly no shortage of places they could look to make that progress and find common cause with those of us in other parties desperate to alleviate the issues facing our constituents. If, for example, the First Minister was revealing in his Programme for Government this week that he would, after all, create a dedicated minister for older people once again, rather than one for independence, he might find previously critical voices would welcome the move. Not least from those working in the voluntary sector to alleviate the loneliness felt by 100,000 elderly Scots every day.

Or perhaps by focusing on addressing the poverty which blights the lives of one in five Scots, he might find that praise follows.

I feel for my friends in the SNP. The atmosphere in the party is pretty awful at the moment and it’s not fun for them to go through.

It does feel like Scottish politics is going to get the change it’s needed for so long and the two nationalist parties who have used each other as the bogeyman will be exiting stage left and right, leaving the space for a more grown-up, responsible and respectful politics. There’s a lot to go through before we get there though.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings