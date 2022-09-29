Davey: Truss must cancel Tory conference to deal with economic crisis

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey has called on Liz Truss to cancel the Conservative party conference which begins this weekend, and instead recall parliament to vote to fix the disastrous mini-budget. Lib Dems are also calling on the government to bring forward a rescue package for homeowners unable to pay higher mortgage bills as a result of last week’s budget.

'We need to turn this utter catastrophe and self-inflicted wound round' Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey calls the govt an "amateur bunch" who need to return to their offices and "sort this mess out". Latest: https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/UsCPutlS8U — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 29, 2022

Ahead of the energy price cap rising on Saturday (1 October), new analysis by the Lib Dems reveals the predicted rise in mortgage bills will be more than double what the government has offered to support households with their energy bills.

Ministers have pledged to freeze energy prices at £2,500 for the average household, which would have equated to around £1,000 support for the average household.

However, the fallout from last week’s budget is predicted to force the Bank of England to raise interest rates to as much as 5% next year, costing the average mortgage borrower on a Standard Variable Rate a staggering £2,100 per year. Those on an average tracker mortgage would face an even higher annual increase of £3,000 per year if interest rates rise to the predicted 5% next year.

Ed Davey said:

There is no way the Conservative Party can hold their conference whilst the British economy nosedives. The arrogance of Liz Truss and Conservative ministers is frankly an insult to millions who now face higher bills as a direct result of last week’s budget. From this weekend they will abandon their posts in Downing Street, leaving a mess behind them and heading for the cocktail parties and mutual back-patting of the classic conference season. In one fell swoop, Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng crashed the economy, trashed the pound and paved the way for record interest rate rises. Innocent mortgage borrowers will be left to pick up the bill of this gross incompetence. It is time parliament is recalled and new measures passed to save families and pensioners unable to cope with this mortgage crisis. This botched budget cannot survive any longer.

Yesterday, Ed Davey challenged Liz Truss to set out in the next 24 hours how she will fix the mess caused by last week’s disastrous budget. He said:

We’ve now heard from the Bank of England but nothing at all from the Prime Minister. Liz Truss has 24 hours to fix this economic disaster and prevent people losing their homes. Now is the time for the Prime Minister to recall Parliament to reassure not just the financial markets, but also British homeowners at risk of higher mortgage costs. Truss and Kwarteng must come forward and spell out how they will repair the damage from their shambolic budget. Every hour the Prime Minister and Chancellor hide from this economic nightmare increases the chances of interest rates spiralling out of control and people losing their homes. We can’t wait till the Conservatives’ proposed November statement to rescue the pound and property market. For the sake of the country, Liz Truss must act now.

Liz Truss has 24 hours to fix this economic disaster and prevent people losing their homes. Time to recall parliament to reassure not just the markets, but British homeowners facing a financial nightmare.https://t.co/Kj4yxZBfUi — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) September 28, 2022

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.