Outraged about failure in the party’s complaints system?  Try this…..

As a party the Liberal Democrats believe firmly in evidence-based policy-making. We put huge amounts of effort into collecting and triangulating views and information, into scrutinising and testing ideas and suggestions, and into ensuring whatever policy proposals we put forward are robust and properly thought through, with all the consequences understood.

Given all that entirely rational, logical behaviour when it comes to policy. what on earth happens to the critical faculties of Lib Dem members when it comes to other issues within the party? And specifically, just why is it that so many people simply lap up anything they are told if it is critical of the party’s complaints system?

Now don’t get me wrong. I am certainly not arguing that the complaints system is infallible. Nor am I arguing it should not be criticised. All I want is for the criticism to be well-founded, and – preferably – constructive, rather than confrontational, which will improve nothing and generally just makes matters worse.

I am on record as not being a fan when the complaints system was originally set up in 2019. I thought the principle of having an independent system was right, but that the rules by which it was going to operate were not going to be effective. And even though It has evolved over the past 3 years, there are clearly still issues.

According to the report that was due to go to Federal Conference, the overwhelming majority of complaints are dismissed. This suggests that either people are submitting trivial or spurious complaints, or that they don’t understand how to submit a complaint or what evidence they need to provide. Much more needs to be done to explain the system to would-be complainants.

But also, panels sometimes come to some very odd decisions, not always corrected on appeal. But the fact that panels may sometimes make the wrong judgement doesn’t mean they always make the wrong judgement.

And, more pertinently, the fact that I or you may personally disagree with a decision doesn’t mean the decision must be wrong. What makes us so sure we know better than the panel? They have seen all the evidence and heard from both sides. We haven’t.

And yet, all over social media we have members and ex-members- claiming they have been punished unfairly and people joining in agreeing that it is an outrage. And to the people joining in, I want to ask the following question: how do you know?

Some of these cases may in fact be outrages. And some of them may not. They could be people who have behaved appallingly but object to being held to account. They could be people who do not even realise that their behaviour was unacceptable. They could be mistaken, not have understood, or just simply be lying. Yet so many people take what they say at face value – sometimes without even knowing what the complaint was about, never mind anything about how the case was handled.

I totally get that Lib Dems generally want to support the underdog. But how is it sensible to suspend your critical faculties so as to unconditionally accept one side of the story without even a moment’s pause for thought? What happened to all that evidence-based decision-making?

If you are going to back someone, you need to be at least a bit sure of your ground. Anyone who has been a councillor will be familiar with residents bringing them casework where it initially seems as though the council has treated the person abysmally, only to find out when you look into it that things are not quite as simple or one-sided as the resident made them out to be. The same is true with regard to complaints.

You just need to ask the person what they were accused of and why they believe they have been unfairly treated. They can tell you. It is a little known fact but once a case is over, both the complainant and the subject of the complaint are able to share the details. It’s in the guidance to the disciplinary system, on page 12 under Confidentiality:

Once a complaints process has concluded, where a Complaint has been upheld the Panel will suggest who to tell and how these parties should be informed about the outcome and any sanction imposed. At this point, it is no longer necessary to maintain confidentiality about the details of the Complaint and parties may make these public.

But triangulate what you are told. If you only get information from one side and not the other, how can you work out whether what you are being told is the unbiased truth?

I am not trying to tell you not to be outraged about the complaints system. I am simply asking you to check whether a case of outrage truly is deserving before you decide to support it. Evidence-based decision-making, in other words. What could be more Liberal Democrat than that?

Prue Bray (she/her) has been a member of the Lib Dems since 1994. She has been a councillor in Wokingham since 2000. She was the Chair of the Candidates Committee in England during the 2017 and 2019 General Elections and the 2019 European elections, and is currently chair of ALDC and Vice Chair of the Liberal Democrats in England. She writes in a personal capacity.