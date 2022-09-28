Charley Hasted

Lib Dem Councillors shortlisted for national awards

The Local Government Information Unit has released the shortlists for its annual awards and four Liberal Democrat Councillors have made the billing!

Lib Dem Voice’s Editorial team send our congratulations and good luck on the night to for Liberal Democrats:

Ruth Dombey – Sutton Borough Council (Leader of the Year)

Ruth was first elected in 2002 and has been Leader of Lib Dem led Sutton council since 2012.

 

 

 

 

 

Susan Goodchild – Central Bedfordshire District Council (Community Champion)

Susan has been a Councillor since 2005 serving on both Bedfordshire County and Central Bedfordshire District Council. She is the Governor of a local school and involved in a number of community groups.

 

 

 

 

 

Peter McDonald – South Cambridgeshire District Council (Resilience and Recovery)

Peter was first elected in 2018 and is the lead cabinet member for economic development

 

 

 

 

 

 

Josh Babarinde OBE – Eastbourne Borough Council (Young Councillor of the Year)

Josh is the party’s Parliamentary Spokesperson for Eastbourne and has been a councillor there since 2021. He is also Eastbourne Council’s Cost of Living Champion.

 

 

 

 

We’re always delighted to see Lib Dems being recognised for the amazing contributions they make at all levels of UK politics and the difference they make to the lives of the people they’re elected to represent. But whether you get nominated for awards or not thanks to all of you working for your constituents and representing the Lib Dems all year round!

