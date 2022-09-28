How to achieve Electoral Reform in the light of Keir Starmer’s obstructionism

On Monday, members at Labour’s Annual Conference voted in favour of a motion to replace First Past the Post with Proportional Representation in general elections. This comes after Unison, Unite, and the GMB, three of Britain’s largest trade unions, came out in support of PR in the months following the 2021 Labour Conference, where the withholding of such resulted in the failure of a similar motion despite nearly eighty per cent of Constituency delegates supporting it.

However, it seems as though Labour’s National Executive Committee will ignore the motion, preventing such a promise from becoming part of their next manifesto. With Keir Starmer saying that ‘it’s not a priority’, he plans to ignore the wishes of the majority of his party’s members, the red wall voters he needs to win back, and indeed the wider British public, and reap the rewards of disproportionate, unstable FPTP and gross Conservative mismanagement to win an unwarranted parliamentary majority.

As the next general election is likely to be upwards of two years away, the Labour leadership could yield to popular demands and adopt PR as official policy if pressure on them is maintained. Nevertheless, moving forward, we Liberal Democrats must consider our strategy for how to abolish FPTP given official opposition to such by one of the major parties against the wishes of its own supporters and its own self-interests.

Whilst FPTP is favoured by the larger parties for supposedly providing strong single party governments, recent history has proven otherwise. Seven out of the ten years of the 2010s saw the election of hung Parliaments, with the Conservatives losing their majority in 2017 despite increasing their vote share to 42.3% up from 36.8% in 2015. It may be possible that FPTP delivers unto Labour a plurality or a razor-thin majority, rather than a working majority. If we manage to poach enough blue wall seats, we would be the most palatable option for Labour as a potential coalition or confidence-and-supply agreement partner.

We should learn from our party’s previous experience with negotiating with a major party in achieving electoral reform. In 2010, we entered into coalition with the Conservatives on condition that a referendum be held over replacing FPTP with Alternative Voting. With still-majoritarian AV being a dissatisfactory substitute to both FPTP and Single Transferable Voting, our party’s preference then and now, the Conservatives and Labour alike depicted it as scary, confusing, and distracting. The defeat of AV wrongly signified for some, most notably David Cameron, the defeat of PR, stymieing momentum for years afterwards.

If we find ourselves in the same position again but with Labour, we must be more determined. If the Conservatives were the only adamantly anti-PR party in Parliament, and all others were broadly in favour of it, we could insist that electoral reform be achieved via a simple Act of Parliament without a referendum. A broadly pro-PR supermajority in Parliament would have sufficient a mandate to do so.

However, if Labour insists that a referendum would be required to replace FPTP, whether to deliver a direct mandate for reform or to quash any and all future campaigns, perhaps we should take inspiration from New Zealand. In 1992, New Zealand held a two-question referendum asking voters whether wanted to replace FPTP, and if so, which system they wanted to replace it with. Out of Mixed Member Proportional, Single Transferable Voting, Supplementary Member, and Alternative Voting, voters had to choose a preference whether or not they wanted to replace FPTP. With New Zealanders voting for reform and MMP, they voted to retain PR in a confirmatory referendum in 2011.

If Labour insisted upon an electoral reform referendum, we in turn must insist upon a two-question model, with only proportional systems including STV, MMP and List included as options under the second question. After all, given the defeat of AV in 2011, naysayers of electoral reform could hardly insist – at least, consistently – that it should be an option again.

Ultimately, I hope that Labour will adopt as official party policy support for PR, unfounded Conservative accusations of an undemocratic leftist stitch-up be damned. For preference, to bring about electoral reform and better politics, we need to lead this country gently by the hand, not drag it kicking and screaming, and garnering support for PR from one of the two major parties who have hitherto benefitted from FPTP is the most effective means of achieving it.

* Samuel James Jackson has been a grassroots member of the Liberal Democrats, affiliated with the Calderdale branch, since 2017, and is currently studying at the University of Leeds for a Master’s degree in History.