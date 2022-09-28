Sorting out the mess

The country already had big issues to deal with before last Friday: price increases that are severely reducing the standard of living for many, a health service which is struggling to cope, climate change which is becoming more visible, and a war in the Ukraine.

To this the government has added a completely unnecessary financial crisis. Another major unforced error following on from Brexit.

The best thing we can do to help sort out the mess is to get elected and to contribute in some form or other to a sensible and effective government. In this respect at least, the last week has moved us forward.

First, the Tories are making it easier for us to evict them (if more difficult to deal with the chaos once they have gone). They are backing policies that are both wrong and unpopular. Tax cuts for the rich. Incompetent economic management. Refusing to implement a windfall tax. Fracking. (Winchester, Wells, Lewes, Guildford and Esher are all interesting seats with fracking licences within the constituency or its hinterland)

Second, Labour is adopting reasonable political positions and has not yet messed up. It would be naïve to assume that the Tories will lose (or that we will make significant progress) in the absence of a decent showing from Labour. So it is therefore to be welcomed that hey had a largely successful conference this week on an electoral platform with many similarities to ours. There are obviously areas where policy is different, but there is a very large core we agree on. Look at the ‘pre manifesto’ prepared for our conference (Policy paper 149) and Labour’s conference road map to a ‘Fairer, Greener, Future” and ask how much difference a neutral observer would see. Conversely consider the clear water between what both parties are now saying compared to the Tories. We know where we all stand. (Labour members even voted in favour of PR – though it seems unlikely that this will be adopted by Starmer any time soon.)

Third, electoral outcomes in which we have real relevance have become more likely. The most probable scenario in which we have a meaningful impact on government is an election that gives Labour enough seats to govern without the Scottish Nationalists, but insufficient to achieve an overall majority without support in some form from us. Say we achieve 30 seats in the next election; then the best outcome for us (in a parliament of 650 seats) is for Labour to have something between 295 and 325. It is a mug’s game guessing exactly how many seats either we or Labour will have after the next General Election, but this type of outcome is now plausible.

It would be rash to assume that there will not be more significant changes in the political weather. The geopolitical and UK economic situations are both volatile. The new prime minister’s partisan selection of a cabinet, and her chancellor’s evident incompetence have created enough anger among Tory MP’s to make it quite possible that she is out by the summer.

But come what may the period heading up to a vital spring conference will be more than usually important in terms of development of the party’s position electorally and politically. Kwarteng’s ill-thought out gamble with the British economy makes the work we will put in as party members over the coming months more critical, and makes it more likely that it will eventually make a difference to how the country is governed.

* Kevin has been a party member since June 2017, from Kingston