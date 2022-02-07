Davey: We need leaders who can act over energy supplies

Writing in today’s Times, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says that Boris Johnson has spent much of the past two weeks shacked up in his parliamentary office pleading for his own skin. Meanwhile, one hundred thousand Russian troops have massed on Ukraine’s border threaten the largest military action in Europe since the Second World War. Telling the Tories they need to get a grip fast, he warns that the gas Russia supplies to Europe could fall by up to 30 per cent and that already high gas prices will treble or worse.

Liberal Democrats have called for a “Robin Hood tax” on the super-profits of oil and gas producers and traders, including Russian energy giant, Gazprom.

One hundred thousand Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s border threaten the largest military action in Europe since the Second World War…

Yet Boris Johnson has spent much of the past two weeks shacked up in his parliamentary office, pleading with wavering Tory MPs, desperate to save his own skin.

The Conservatives need to get a grip fast. If Putin invades Ukraine, the gas Russia supplies to Europe could fall by up to 30 per cent. Analysts predict that already high gas prices will treble or worse… When many households are already having to choose between heating and eating, British families will be left to the mercy of the market and global gas companies…

What is truly scandalous is that the Tories are failing to take the action needed to help people with their energy bills. Their proposed £200 rebate fails to make a dent in the upcoming increase, while households will have to pay it back in even higher bills over the next few years.

Liberal Democrats have called for a “Robin Hood tax” on the super-profits of oil and gas producers and traders, including the London-based trading arm of Russian energy giant, Gazprom, which has cashed in a £179 million dividend…

So far, the Conservative government has been weak and rudderless, absent from key international talks. Worse still, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have even failed to act here in London, against dirty Russian money, to send Putin and his cronies a message…

Yet what should alarm people the most is that just when many are unable to afford their heating bills and Russia seeks to dramatically change the politics and map of Europe, Downing Street is distracted on saving their own skins. It’s time for Boris Johnson to step aside. It’s time for politicians who will stand up to Russia, decarbonise our economy and cut people’s energy bills.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.