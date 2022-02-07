Have we ever had such an awful prime minister?

I first discovered ‘politics’ when I was about 16. I’d just entered the sixth form, having taken only four years to do my O-levels and had joined the Debating Society (yes, we had them in inner city grammar schools in Leicester back then). It was at the time of the 1959 ‘Life is better under the Conservatives, don’t let Labour ruin it’ General Election, that pitted ‘Supermac’ against the cerebral Hugh Gaitskell at a time when the two main parties were still mopping up around 90% of the votes and, or so it seemed, nearly 100% of the seats between them.

So, my ‘involvement’ goes back a long way and, being a bit of an historian back then, I have experienced at first hand and read about a motley collection of mostly men, who have climbed the greasy pole of Prime Ministership and slid down it again usually into the comforting embrace of a peerage. After their demise, with one or two notable exceptions, few ordinary people have a good or kind word to say about any of them, while many who worked for them still generally paint a favourable picture, even if a few warts cannot be avoided. Do we really think that most of our politicians are really out to screw us? Surely, that says as much about our take on life as it does about the quality or talent on display at any given time.

Well, here we are after another week of resignations, photo opportunities, hyperbole and analogy. How many high viz jackets and hard hats does he have? If I were Peppa Pig or Kermit the Frog I would be suing a certain ‘World King’ by now for taking my name in vain. I’ve thought about it and I reckon that in Mr Johnson we have one of the worst British Prime Ministers of all time. The charge sheet is pretty long against him. Above all, for me he is an embarrassment every time he attempts to strut the world’s stage let alone when he pretends to drive another tram, train or forklift truck for the benefit of his personal photographer, paid for apparently out of the public purse. We appear to be getting ‘government by photo opportunity and sound bite’ and it annoys the hell out of me. What about you?

Some may wish to defend him by parroting the slogan that he ‘got Brexit done’. But, come on, folks, Brexit is far from ‘done’. “Ah”, some might say; “Boris, lovable Boris, talks our language. He understands what the man in the street thinks”. Besides the fact that, for past one and a half millennia not that many folks on these islands have been thinking in Latin, let alone Ancient Greek, do we really want our political leaders to be ‘common’? I personally would welcome a bit of gravitas now and then.

I haven’t got much faith in the rest of his crew either. Announcing policy on Twitter, as Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, recently attempted to do, I equate with chalking slogans on walls. As for partying in No 10 while the rest of the country was supposed to be locking down, the cynic might say that this was going on up and down the country anyway in clandestine locations, and those the police caught were dealt with appropriately. So, we know what to expect then?

I think I’ll stop there. So, you LDV ‘historians’, how do YOU think that our present PM compares with some of his less than illustrious predecessors? The big question, of course, is “Will he hang on to power?” As for the rest of his team of largely second teamers, it appears to have been so far a case of ‘our Leader, right or wrong’. Given what might happen, you have to ask yourself whether it was a wise career move on their part to answer his call, or was the lure of the government limo and all that goes with it too great to resist?

* John Marriott is a former Liberal Democrat councillor from Lincolnshire.