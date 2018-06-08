Dear Vince, Please stop and think before blaming immigrants

On Wednesday, Vince Cable spoke at an Open Britain event where he talked about EU immigration being “managed” from within the EU. Later in the day he tweeted: “Fully support [Gordon Brown’s] proposals to ensure that #Immigration is managed. Compatible with membership of #singlemarket and #EuropeanUnion. Pity his government and mine acted too late to stop disastrous #Brexit vote. But not too late to stop Brexit.” So we’ve written him this letter to tell him what we think:

Dear Vince,

We know you’re trying to help; really, we do. We know that you want the UK to stay in the EU; we know that you think that this is the best way of going about it.

But please, stop.

Every time you say “we can manage EU immigration better”, you’re also saying “…and we need to because EU immigration is too high and is a problem”.

We in Liberal Democrat Immigrants just don’t believe that this is true. The party as a whole doesn’t believe it. You don’t believe it. The available evidence doesn’t support it.

You don’t think EU immigration is too high. You think that other people think it’s too high, and you think it’s easier to appease them than to correct them

And this rhetoric is harmful to our project of making the positive, liberal, case for freedom of movement. You aren’t intending it to be, but this is how it’s coming across.

Finally, at a personal level, please ask yourself how it sounds to someone who chose to come to live in the UK from the EU, hearing you wishing that more barriers had been placed in their way. We need to be better than that as a party. You need to be better than that as our leader.

Yours,

Liberal Democrat Immigrants

* Liberal Democrat Immigrants exists to represent those members of the Liberal Democrats who have chosen to come to live in the UK from elsewhere. It also seeks to represent the interests of immigrants to the UK in general and to highlight those issues that disproportionately affect immigrants.