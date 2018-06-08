Dear Vince, Please stop and think before blaming immigrants

On Wednesday, Vince Cable spoke at an Open Britain event where he talked about EU immigration being “managed” from within the EU. Later in the day he tweeted: “Fully support [Gordon Brown’s] proposals to ensure that #Immigration is managed. Compatible with membership of #singlemarket and #EuropeanUnion. Pity his government and mine acted too late to stop disastrous #Brexit vote. But not too late to stop Brexit.” So we’ve written him this letter to tell him what we think:
Dear Vince,
We know you’re trying to help; really, we do. We know that you want the UK to stay in the EU; we know that you think that this is the best way of going about it.
But please, stop.
Every time you say “we can manage EU immigration better”, you’re also saying “…and we need to because EU immigration is too high and is a problem”.
We in Liberal Democrat Immigrants just don’t believe that this is true. The party as a whole doesn’t believe it. You don’t believe it. The available evidence doesn’t support it.
You don’t think EU immigration is too high. You think that other people think it’s too high, and you think it’s easier to appease them than to correct them
And this rhetoric is harmful to our project of making the positive, liberal, case for freedom of movement. You aren’t intending it to be, but this is how it’s coming across.
Finally, at a personal level, please ask yourself how it sounds to someone who chose to come to live in the UK from the EU, hearing you wishing that more barriers had been placed in their way. We need to be better than that as a party. You need to be better than that as our leader.
Yours,
Liberal Democrat Immigrants
* Liberal Democrat Immigrants exists to represent those members of the Liberal Democrats who have chosen to come to live in the UK from elsewhere. It also seeks to represent the interests of immigrants to the UK in general and to highlight those issues that disproportionately affect immigrants.
I completely agree with this letter – it is a crucual issue, and Vince is wrong here.
But it is also really quite remarkable that Vince is pre-empting the findings of a specific policy working group that was set up to look at immigration policy, and in the process, walking all over our constitutional commitment to promote the free movement of people (and not just workers).
I agree with William
Immigration can happen internally too. So, for example, for someone from a depressed area in Northern Ireland can probably improve their life chances by moving to the SE of England. Some immigration along these lines is probably a good thing. There will always be a net flow from areas of high unemployment and lower wages to areas of low unemployment and higher wages. But, ultimately, it doesn’t do anyone any good if the only solution for low wages and likely unemployment is to depopulate certain regions of the country . How about moving the jobs instead?
What’s the point of Northern Ireland becoming depopulated when there’s plenty of space there to build new houses and factories etc, and for the SE of England to become over populated and suffer from overcrowding in what available housing and schooling there might be?
We see the same problem in the EU too. The best solution isn’t to restrict immigration per se. It’s far better to allow the governments of the peripheral regions some leeway under the terms of the Stability and Growth Pact to purse expansionary rather than contractionary economics, and so provide the jobs that local people need. They might even provide jobs for British people too.
There’s a lot to be said for having Malaga’s weather rather than Manchester’s!
Not a speech i thought I’d hear from a LidDem leader. Certainly not an approach i would support.
I think this is a consequence of politicians not thinking of the human consequences of restricting immigration.
If there’s a public demand for banknotes to be purple, then fine, let’s make banknotes purple. But anti-immigration sentiment isn’t like that. This is a public demand for other people’s rights to be taken away.
Liberals restrict people’s freedoms only to prevent harm. We do not restrict freedoms to allay Genuine Concerns where the evidence is that those concerns are unfounded.
Vince is right that governments — Labour, Coalition, and Tory — should have done more: they should have done more to make the positive case for immigration, more to counter hatemongering against immigrants as a group, and more to ensure good public services and public infrastructure.
Agreed with the article, and most of the comments above. Vince has proved *far* too willing to throw away liberal principles in order to appease racist sentiment over immigration, time and again — see for example his calls for “Hard Brexit” in his New Statesman article of 2016, because you couldn’t keep out enough immigrants otherwise — though now apparently he has realised it’s possible to punish foreigners for the crime of being born in another country without leaving the EU at all. He also has a long history of just making up policy on the hoof and then just expecting the party to go along with him, dating back to long before he was leader.
He’s also, as well as pre-empting the working group, going against settled party policy with regards to EU immigration.
So he’s going against the party constitution, pre-empting a working group, and contradicting settled policy, in order to appeal to people who will never vote for us anyway while putting off actual liberals.
This kind of behaviour is why I was firmly against his coronation as leader, without even a pretence of it being a democratic vote, and I think it *seriously* calls into question his fitness for the role.
I agree with the premise of the argument. Pandering to the fearmongering of racists rather than challenging it does us no favours.
However, we can concede that the economic benefits of migration have not been felt everywhere, and propose liberal solutions to deal with that – such as increasing funding for the NHS, more accountability to local governments, building more houses etc.
All stuff which is already Liberal Democrat policy. The problem isn’t immigration, it’s the Tories and Labour. The Lib Dems should be the solution.
Immigration and using immigrants as scapegoats have been manipulated by self-interested groups that have an illiberal agenda. We no more need to assuage these groups than we would indulge misogynists.
An important reason why successive governments declined to use the mechanisms that are available was because it was clear that free movement was beneficial to the economy and that there was no large scale problem. When in a position to influence, both Gordon Brown and Vince Cable emphasised the need to be able to attract competent workers.
To be fair to Vince Cable, he has spoken out against the exploitation of xenophobia and racism that is giving us Brexit, but he should understand that there was nothing that he could or would have done that would have altered xenophobic and racist perceptions.
I agree with Dave Page
I think Vince is toying with the EEA but knows the Brexiteers including some Corbynites will cite free movement as a barrier .Free movement to take up a job offer or meet a skill shortage or fill unfilled vacancies should be allowed without undue restrictions both ways .We should not pander to the racists but we do need to manage flow so that we avoid doing what Labour did and put incredable burdens on community services that could not cope with a sudden influx of people over a short time period .That just increased hostility to the EU and gave an excuse to the Brexiteers to abandon Europe and look to cozy up to their old pals in far right America.
“I think this is a consequence of politicians not thinking of the human consequences of restricting immigration.”
Perhaps they are thinking about the human consequences of not restricting immigration – you only have to look at the speed with which an influx of people can overwhelm a state society and how much time and effort it takes for order to be restored…
However, I do agree that EU immigrants are being unfairly targetted when it is abundantly clear that the UK has and continues to fail to manage immigration, whether it originates from the EU or the rest-of-the-world, and that Vince by applying the ‘EU’ caveat is playing into the hands of those who seek to exploit workers from the rest-of-the-world.
I note that Neil says “we should not pander to the racists” and then *immediately*, in the same sentence, goes on to pander to racists.
The argument about people moving house — and that is literally all we’re talking about here, people deciding to move house — putting a burden on services is a nonsense. And if *anyone*, *ever*, actually believed it for a second rather than using it as a cover for hatred, then they would make the same argument about preventing people from moving from small towns to cities.
Unless you’re seriously prepared to make the argument “Manchester, London, and Birmingham are all full! We don’t need people from Little Budworth coming here!” then don’t pretend it’s about people moving and putting pressure on services.
“You only have to look at the speed with which an influx of people can overwhelm a state society and how much time and effort it takes for order to be restored.”
Speaking as a historian… this actually doesn’t really happen, excepting in cases where the influx of people are an invading army. I can’t think of any significant examples of migrant populations causing the collapse of civilisations that didn’t involve significant military conflict (occasionally coupled with influxes of new disease), which is clearly not remotely what we’re talking about here. In general civilisations that permit freer migration tend to be stronger ones, because freer migration allows for a much more efficiently run economy in general which benefits everyone.
Migrants have no interest in “overwhelming state societies”. Migrants in general just want to do a job and get paid for it and have enough to live on and to be able to live and look after their families, because migrants are human beings just like all the other human beings. We’ll never get a decent or even vaguely humane migration policy unless we really start making that case, instead of pandering to people’s fears.
I am part of an influx to a city that has more than doubled in population in the last forty years. What has happened in those years? More roads, houses, hospitals, and schools have been built and the residents enjoy a much better standard of living. And the country is now part of an economic community with other neighbouring states.