Department for International Trade calls for consultation over a new trade deal with Israe

The UK is Israel’s third largest trading partner, but Israel is well down the list for the UK, at about sixtieth. However, our current trade agreement with Israel is the old European Union one, amended by inserting UK instead of EU, and the Department for International Trade (DIT) wants to upgrade the deal to “something more ambitious.”

Liberal Democrats at last September’s Conference also called for better trade ties with Israel, but they did so with a very important caveat. They wanted to have a better trading relationship with Israel and also to observe international law, by banning trade in any goods or services from the settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT). The settlements are, of course, illegal under the Fourth Geneva Convention (4GC), and so is trading with them.

International Law has in recent times been more honoured in the breach than the observance, and the war in Ukraine has reminded us how necessary it is to get important fundamental principles agreed across the globe, and to make sure everyone abides by them. Signatories to the Geneva Conventions are not abiding by international law if they trade with businesses operating illegally in the OPT.

The DIT is seeking views from interested parties about how the new deal should be shaped, via this link:. It gives us all an opportunity to say we want to put international law back in its rightful place, at the front and centre of international relations.

This proposed new deal will be with the state of Israel; this means it does not cover Israeli citizens living in the occupied parts of Palestinian, so it will have to specifically outlaw trade with the settlements in order to conform with 4GC. There need to be prohibitions both on settlement goods being exported to the UK via Israel, and on goods leaving the UK for a customer in a West Bank settlement, where an Israeli business has acted as the middle-man. The settlement trade ban should be written into UK law, as demanded last year by the Lib Dem Conference; until that happens, it should be written into the trade agreement. Illegal settlers in the OPT obviously don’t have a trade agreement with the UK, and cutting out the route through Israel would achieve what 4GC calls for.

The DIT has asked for our opinion, so we should give it. The deadline is next Wednesday, 30th March.

* Andy Daer is a member of the Liberal Democrats in South Gloucestershire and Vice Chair of Liberal Democrat Friends of Palestine