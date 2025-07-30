Andrew Emmerson

Do voters get the politicians they deserve?

By | Wed 30th July 2025 - 4:30 pm

Well, we’re about to test that maxim again in November. After all our hard work bringing out MPs to 72, I can’t help but feel we should be on Santa’s good list when it comes to electing the next Lib Dem President.

So, what do we need that next president to be?

Well history has broadly divided the legacies into 3 groups. The great orators who fire members up (Farron). The administrators who get things done (Pack) and the non-existent at best. The first two certainly have had their advantages at various points in our history.

Tim Farron largely kept us going during the coalition years. Whilst I’m sure Pack supporters would say his overhaul of Party structures has streamlined us and helped us win the seats we did at the General Election.

So, which now? Neither. We need to break the mould and brace against our biggest weakness. The complacent leadership of the Parliamentary Party.

Our leadership, whilst successful, have in my opinion failed to adapt to party growth. Ed Davey at times feels isolated in the “bunker” and small-c conservative.  As we lose ground to UKIP V.2… and now probably the Corbyn Experiment “your party.”

We as a party have become cowed to a point where we’re too afraid to vote against Conservative amendments in legislation in case we offend people. When one of our most talented and reliable MPs Christine Jardine voted against a cruel and horrible Tory amendment insulting people with Mental Health difficulties, she was summarily dismissed with nothing but contempt. I’m aware too of other MPs who have voted for good Conservative motions who match our own values and goals and have been disciplined by the whips too. We’re trying to have our cake and eat it. We need to vote for what’s good, vote down what’s bad and build cross-party alliances. Work with those we can and achieve things in Parliament. 72 is a nice number, but it’s also not enough. We shouldn’t isolate ourselves.

We need someone whose first instinct isn’t just to appeal only to middle class voters in the south of England. Who can see bigger and broader.

Someone who will take on stale thinking. Push boundaries. We need someone who isn’t afraid to be radical and test out new strategies. Someone who won’t be cowed by institutional pressure. A radical loudmouth would help us stand out again.

I am normally with people who say this can’t be an MP, but in this case, I think it must probably an MP. Someone who can see the party’s parliamentary failures and push back hard on them, who can arm themselves somewhat against the pedantic and single-minded whip.

But this also can’t be an MP who is clearly in the in crowd. Someone with a portfolio position. Whose position is owed to generous Federal campaign funding. Who already had endorsements lined up from leaders and high-profile members of the in crowd before the contest even kicked off.

Who then? I don’t know yet. But for now, I’m calling on all the radical loudmouths to consider standing.

I’m holding out for my hero, and I hope they are holding a nomination form.

* Andrew Emmerson is a Liberal Democrat member based in Shetland.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert

Recent Comments

  • Peter Martin
    @ Alastair, "All action against inflation is deflationary and bad for employment. " Yes, it is in conventional terms. There something called th...
  • Alastair Bowman
    @ Simon Yes, fair point, though a widening disparity of experience, opportunity and aspiration due to rising inequality only compounds other divisions. At lea...
  • Peter Martin
    Why the conditionality? If Starmer is in genuinely in favour of a two state solution, it doesn't make sense to recognise one side unconditionally but not t...
  • BigTallTim
    Very well said Caron. I couldn't agree more. Our MPs need to take a proper break....
  • Mick Taylor
    There are lots of people at fault in getting to the situation we are now in and concentrating the blame on the Israeli Government and forgetting about Hamas doe...