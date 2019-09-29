Doctor who tackled Jacob Rees-Mogg on no deal to fight Javid as Liberal Democrat

Earlier this Summer, Dr David Nicholl tackled Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC on preparations for a no deal Brexit, particularly on shortages of medicines. He asked Rees-Mogg what mortality rate he would be ok with in the event of no deal.

Rees-Mogg later compared him to the disgraced doctor Andrew Wakefield whose flawed claims about the MMR are still causing problems with vaccine uptake today.

At the time the BMA described this comparison as “utterly disgraceful and totally irresponsible.”

Over the weekend it has been announced that Dr Nicholl will stand for the Liberal Democrats in Bromsgrove, against Chancellor Sajid Javid.

From The Guardian: