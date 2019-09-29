The Voice

Doctor who tackled Jacob Rees-Mogg on no deal to fight Javid as Liberal Democrat

By | Sun 29th September 2019 - 1:22 pm

Earlier this Summer, Dr David Nicholl tackled Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC on preparations for a no deal Brexit, particularly on shortages of medicines. He asked Rees-Mogg what mortality rate he would be ok with in the event of no deal.

Rees-Mogg later compared him to the disgraced doctor Andrew Wakefield whose flawed claims about the MMR are still causing problems with vaccine uptake today.

At the time the BMA described this comparison as “utterly disgraceful and totally irresponsible.”

Over the weekend it has been announced that Dr Nicholl will stand for the Liberal Democrats in Bromsgrove, against Chancellor Sajid Javid.

From The Guardian:

He faces an almost impossible task to unseat Javid.The chancellor took 62% of the vote in Bromsgrove in the 2017 election, up 8% on 2015. The Lib Dems came a poor third with fewer than 2,500 votes, a share of just 4.6%.

But Nicholl is confident he will pick up disenfranchised Tories.

“Things are completely different to 2017. I think when you have a prime minister who is prepared to mislead the Queen, you will have many people who vote Tory, not people in the Tory party, in Bromsgrove, who will be utterly appalled with what is going on and will be looking for a new home,” he said.

Nicholl joined the Lib Dems earlier this summer. He left the Labour party after Owen Smith, the shadow Northern Ireland secretary, was sacked, considering it a decision with damaging consequences for the region.

He said he thought the Lib Dems had “clearly got the best chance” to woo remain voters or disenchanted Tory voters and Labour’s decision to remain neutral on Brexit would destroy its chances in the polls.

Nicholl said he was not tempted to run against Rees-Mogg because Bromsgrove was his constituency and he would continue to work as a consultant at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS trust.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarfrankie 29th Sep - 1:16pm
    Do not panic, there is always an alternative. The media and others will try to create a sense of panic and hope we do, don't...
  • User AvatarJohn 29th Sep - 1:03pm
    Getting John Redwood out of his seat would be a fantastic scalp. I find him extremely unpleasant and completely lacking in humanity
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 29th Sep - 12:57pm
    @ Hard Rain, Thank you for the compliment. I no longer qualify as a girl, but no I really can't. Why should Jeremy Corbyn and...
  • User Avatarjohn 29th Sep - 12:57pm
    David Allen, the Government t is not negotiating. It is campaigning as if there was a General Election. If we treat the EU as a...
  • User AvatarDenis Loretto 29th Sep - 12:57pm
    As to the messages the Lib Dems should be plugging in anticipation of a general election I suggest "Stop the chaos" (making it clear that...
  • User AvatarHard Rain 29th Sep - 12:41pm
    @David It is not "finding difficulties" but pointing out the obvious. Remain fervour and zeal can not spirit away the iceberg in front of this...
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall
Tue 15th Oct 2019
19:00
Grantham LibDem Pint