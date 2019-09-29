Doctor who tackled Jacob Rees-Mogg on no deal to fight Javid as Liberal Democrat

Earlier this Summer, Dr David Nicholl tackled Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC on preparations for a no deal Brexit, particularly on shortages of medicines. He asked Rees-Mogg what mortality rate he would be ok with in the event of no deal.
Rees-Mogg later compared him to the disgraced doctor Andrew Wakefield whose flawed claims about the MMR are still causing problems with vaccine uptake today.
At the time the BMA described this comparison as “utterly disgraceful and totally irresponsible.”
Over the weekend it has been announced that Dr Nicholl will stand for the Liberal Democrats in Bromsgrove, against Chancellor Sajid Javid.
He faces an almost impossible task to unseat Javid.The chancellor took 62% of the vote in Bromsgrove in the 2017 election, up 8% on 2015. The Lib Dems came a poor third with fewer than 2,500 votes, a share of just 4.6%.
But Nicholl is confident he will pick up disenfranchised Tories.
“Things are completely different to 2017. I think when you have a prime minister who is prepared to mislead the Queen, you will have many people who vote Tory, not people in the Tory party, in Bromsgrove, who will be utterly appalled with what is going on and will be looking for a new home,” he said.
Nicholl joined the Lib Dems earlier this summer. He left the Labour party after Owen Smith, the shadow Northern Ireland secretary, was sacked, considering it a decision with damaging consequences for the region.
He said he thought the Lib Dems had “clearly got the best chance” to woo remain voters or disenchanted Tory voters and Labour’s decision to remain neutral on Brexit would destroy its chances in the polls.
Nicholl said he was not tempted to run against Rees-Mogg because Bromsgrove was his constituency and he would continue to work as a consultant at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS trust.