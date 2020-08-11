Caron Lindsay

Donate your discount – help restaurants and raise money to tackle poverty

By | Tue 11th August 2020 - 5:55 pm

As restaurants are now open again, the Government is encouraging people to go to them with its Eat out to Help out scheme. You can get a 50% discount, up to the value of £10 from every participating restaurant.

Social Liberal Forum member Andy Galloway has come up with a brilliant idea which will not only help the restaurant but will also benefit Fareshare, a charity that distributes food to vulnerable people who need it.

The idea is that you donate your discount to the charity and show that you have done so on social media to encourage others to participate. From the Eat out and help out Crowdfunder page:

The ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ scheme is proving popular, but I think we can make it better.

Everyone loves a bargain, but if you don’t want the subsidy, why not #DonateYourDiscount?

Here’s how:

  • Enjoy a meal Mon-Wed and get 50% off at participating restaurants.
  • #DonateYourDiscount (or part of it) to FareShare through this page, or to any other charity of your choice.
  • Share your receipt and donation on Twitter/Instagram using #DonateYourDiscount and encourage others to do the same.
  • If you’re part of a charity, why not set up your own page and spread the movement raising money for your cause?

Why Fare Share?

In the UK, 14 million people are living in poverty – and the numbers are rising. During the last two weeks of March 2020, food bank usage more than doubled compared with the same period the year before and organisations continue to be under immense pressure to feed families across the country.

Fare Share do fantastic work all over the UK to fight hunger and food waste by redistributing food to frontline charities.

I will make a donation, but I’m not going to have a discount to donate any time soon. Because my husband and I are both at high risk of serious illness from the coronavirus, we are being extra cautious and basically not going anywhere. I am going to the hairdressers on Thursday and am petrified. Mary Reid has reassured me that her experience at the weekend gave her confidence that it is all perfectly safe.  I am sure it will be and I do need to stop looking like a skunk.

It makes me think as well that those of us who are in this situation are not getting the chance to donate to food banks like we used to do when we were in the supermarkets. We are getting our groceries delivered now and it would be great if we could add on a little bit to our order every week to benefit the local food banks.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

