Refugees are not our enemy – thoughts on Priti Patel’s remarks

Around 4,000 migrants have crossed the channel from France in small boats this year. For context, 105,425 migrants crossed the Mediterranean sea to Southern European countries such as Italy and Greece last year. The overwhelming majority of refugees find sanctuary in the country neighbouring their own. Lebanon, Jordan, Pakistan, Turkey and Uganda are amongst the host countries for the majority of refugees.

Refugees are under no legal obligation to claim asylum in the first safe country they land in. All refugees have a legitimate claim to asylum in any safe country if they are still at risk of persecution in their country of origin. There are just no legal routes to seek refuge in the UK. Seeking asylum should not be a crime.

Refugees often migrate from the first safe country they land in towards the UK, as they may face hostility in those first countries. -They might not speak the language. They may have family ties in the UK which will help them to integrate and thrive, rather than suffer in poverty. On the other hand, refugees often have no say in their final destination and this is entirely dependent on the criminal gangs who smuggle them.

France and other EU states have taken in significantly more refugees as a proportion of the population than the UK. There are five asylum applications per 10,000 people in the UK, compared to 14 for every 10,000 across the EU.

The UK is shirking its obligations to protect refugees.

This should be a cause for shame from one of the wealthiest countries in the world.

Sending a warship to people who have experienced extreme trauma is cruel, inhumane and unnecessary. Addressing the push factors that cause large scale human migrations requires international co-operation. Push factors are things like war, extreme poverty, climate breakdown or religious, political or social persecution.

The UK, as part of the EU, is (until the end of the transition period) part of the Dublin agreement which allows us to send refugees back to the first safe country they land in. Whilst I disagree with this in principle, it is an example of the international cooperation needed to address international issues that the UK has removed itself from.

“Taking back control” of the UK’s borders and making it even harder for people to safely claim asylum in the UK will not stop people from coming. Strong borders are arguably the problem. This isn’t the first time that a Home Secretary has threatened children on rubber dinghies with a naval warship. Sajid Javid flexed this muscle last year to strengthen his Tory leadership bid.

This isn’t about protecting “the British people” from the existential threat of “migrants”. This is about political posturing and an increasingly unpopular government scapegoating vulnerable people for their own benefit. Try to imagine your feelings if, when seeing pictures of crying children in unsafe boats landing safely on UK shores, you feel anger or hostility.

If the government genuinely cared about the suffering these people face, they would create safe and legal routes for asylum seekers to the UK which would prevent them from being exploited by criminal gangs. They would increase international spending on resettlement programmes, work with the international community to reduce global poverty, stop selling arms to corrupt regimes. But they aren’t doing that because they do not care. Don’t let them corrupt you with their divide and rule propaganda.

Refugees are not your enemy.

* Clementine Leaver has formerly worked with (Lord) Tony Greaves.