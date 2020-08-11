A challenge to the leadership candidates

Few people outside Liberal Democratic circles take any interest in our party leadership selection, yet this selection has the potential to be historically significant.

The right choice of candidate could lift the party into relevance again, thus allowing Britain’s proud liberal movement to live on in hope. The wrong candidate could kill us off completely.

As we reach the final rounds, we’ve witnessed the standard heated debates online, the bonding of two teams, occasional frustration spilling into rudeness, cries for civility, apologies, and even a few giggles. What we haven’t seen is anything that sparks the political imagination.

Our position on Brexit remains our unique selling point for most of our supporters, a battle that we have lost for now. Neither of our candidates said anything during the hustings to ignite huge controversy or gain the interest of the mainstream media, and perhaps this is inevitable.

But playing it safe in this leadership election isn’t going to help us to select a leader that can take and shape a modern, relevant, Liberal Democrat Party. Brexit has revealed enormous divisions within our communities. As Liberal Democrats we have long argued that our political system is broken; that people aren’t properly represented, and Brexit certainly proved us right in that.

But where is the vision to bring back lost trust and confidence? Where is the inspiration that can put politics back in the heart of our local communities – where it belongs?

As the hustings draw to a close, I challenge each candidate to put forward one meaningful, radical Liberal Democrat policy proposal that captures the mainstream media’s attention.

