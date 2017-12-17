“Don’t feel too sorry for Nigel Farage”…

I know that many of us who read and contribute to this site are pretty much bleeding heart liberals.

Our hearts are not bleeding, though, when we hear Nigel Farage whinging in the Daily Mail about how hard his life is. He complains about being skint and how there’s no money in politics.

His near £90k salary apparently isn’t enough for him to live on. I’m sure someone struggling on Universal Credit would have a different perspective.

But his MEP salary isn’t his only source of income. He doesn’t do all his media stuff for nothing. His most recent update to his Declaration of his financial interest shows that he receives an additional minimum of 10k Euros per month for his “broadcasting contracts.”

When I was talking about this on Twitter earlier, Gareth Roberts made a very valid point:

@caronmlindsay Alternatively :- “Man who recently gave his endorsement to get an alleged paedophile and racist homophobe elected, went onto see that endorsement fail and was rightly being castigated for providing that endorsement needs a diversion story; opponents oblige him”. — Gareth 48% Roberts (@Gareth_Roberts_) December 17, 2017

And here he is, endorsing the disgraceful Roy Moore in last week’s Alabama special election. Farage has been going round the world endorsing all sorts of unpleasant characters and parties. Donald Trump had his support even despite his gloating about sexual assault.

Farage also complains about the abuse he gets these days. Now, nobody should be abused. Hate speech is never ok. His family should absolutely not be suffering such indignities.

I won’t hold my breath on this, but he may wish to reflect on the comments that he has made in the past, about Romanians, about immigrants and most especially that awful Breaking Point poster, and what that has led to for so many people just trying to live their lives peaceably.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings