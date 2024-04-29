Dr. Who? Poll finds half of Brits rarely or never see the same GP

Government told “the family GP is a thing of the past” as GP crisis worsens

Older people most likely to never see the same GP despite warnings from health groups

Lib Dem Leader calls for over-70s and those with long-term health conditions to see the same GP for every appointment

New plans would cover around 19 million patients across the country, and be crucial for people with long-term care needs

New polling commissioned by the Liberal Democrats has led to the government being warned “the family GP is a thing of the past”, with people reporting to never see the same GP for every appointment.

Almost half (47%) of UK adults who have been to see their GP more than once in the last couple of years say they have rarely or never seen the same GP for every appointment. Of these, almost one in five (18%) say they have never seen the same GP in the past few years.

This number rises for those aged over 65, with a staggering quarter (27%) never seeing the same GP. This is despite research showing that seeing the same GP helps the elderly avoid hospital admissions and improves the quality of treatment.

The Liberal Democrats are announcing a new policy to ensure all those over 70 and those with a long-term health condition has access to a named GP. Both of these groups have been found to benefit the most from access to the same GP, and the policy would also include those with long-term mental health conditions.

The British Medical Journal also found people who have kept the same GP for more than 15 years had a 25% lower chance of dying, compared to those with a GP relationship lasting a year or less.

The new polling also found approaching half (46%) of UK adults who have been to see their GP more than once said the wait to see the GP for every appointment is considerably longer. Worryingly, this again rises to over half (55%) of those aged over 65, a patient group at higher risk of changing GPs.

The region worse for people never seeing the same GP for every appointment is the South East of England, where a quarter (25%) say they never see the same GP.

The Liberal Democrats are also campaigning for 8,000 more GPs to be recruited in response to a GP waiting times crisis.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said: