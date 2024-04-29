29 April 2024: Welcome to my day – reminiscences of the Doctor…

The news that Dr Dan Poulter, the now ex-Conservative MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, has defected to Labour has come as a bit of a shock to many – and let’s face it, how on Earth could it have taken him so long to realise that the current Conservative leadership have no real interest in public services? – but I ought now to admit that the evidence was there as far back as 2010.

As the brand new MP for the constituency, elected that year, he came to the village as part of his “getting to know the patch” efforts – he was an “incomer” from Reigate and Banstead – and I had the opportunity to find out more about his politics. And, in truth, nothing he said then suggested that he would be any less at home in a Clegg-led Liberal Democrat party than in a Cameron-led Conservative Party.

What might have surprised me was that, with an obvious professional alternative – he’ll earn far more working for the NHS and, possibly, in private practice, than he ever would as an MP – he stuck it out in an increasingly alien Conservative Party. And not only that, he voted through a whole plethora of legislation that should surely have troubled him had he remained true to his supposed principles.

But, whilst critics will accuse him of jumping before he’s “pushed” by the electorate in a forthcoming General Election, it should be borne in mind that his constituency isn’t going to targeted by any opposition party and, as I told him fourteen years ago, being the MP there is a “job for life”. It will, as an aside, be an interesting prospect for any Conservative MP looking to do a “chicken run”. Grant Shapps, perhaps?

Sowing the earth with salt…

Meanwhile, this Conservative administration’s efforts to make our country a worse place to live continue. Teacher recruitment a problem? Abolish the “Now Teach” programme, which has successfully brought mature recruits into the sector. Shortage of care workers and nurses? Make the country less attractive by preventing potential vacancy fillers from bringing their families, even if they can overcome the financial barriers created.

The seemingly only “raison d’etre” for this Government is to make it as difficult as possible for any incoming administration to do anything. Not “anything different”, just anything. So, promising to spend £75 billion more on defence (actually it’s only £20 billion or so but who’s counting?) dares Labour to match it and cut spending elsewhere (and where exactly?) to do so. And whilst cutting 72,000 civil servants to fund it might be superficially popular, what else don’t you want civil servants to do?

The way that this country is run and managed needs a major overhaul, and that requires investment in public sector technology and skills (amongst other things). I’m not holding my breath…

What is it about Conservatives and Singapore?

I had a look at Conservative Home to see how their collective nervous breakdown was going – to save you the trouble, their readers don’t think that they’re right-wing enough – and noticed another article commending aspects of Singapore as a model to be adopted by the Conservative Party.

Really? 75% public housing? Effective one-party state? High levels of state intervention in the economy? In other words, most of the policies that Conservatives increasingly shy away from, although the one-party state concept probably appeals. And, for a political movement that talks about individual freedoms and liberties, Singapore doesn’t look like the sort of place that would make them comfortable. Unless of course, all that talk of freedom is just that, talk…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.