Early Bird registration for Spring Conference extended

If the report earlier today from Nick da Costa, Chair of the Federal Conference Committee, prompted you to book your place, then you are in luck. The Early Bird rate is being extended until Monday 24th January.

You can register here.

Whilst the Early Bird rate is £40, there is a massive bargain for first-timers who only need to pay £5. And under 18s, students and benefits claimants can register at the special rate of £10. The £10 and £5 rates apply whenever you register, but the main rate will be rising from next Tuesday, so book now.

This will hopefully be the last online Conference. The platform used by the party (Hopin) is very effective but it’s still not the same as wandering around the Conference Centre and nearby hotels and randomly bumping into old friends and making new ones.

As usual Lib Dem Voice will be at Spring Conference reporting back to our readers. See you there?

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.