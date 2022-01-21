Caron Lindsay

FOUR Lib Dem Council GAINS – What a night!

By | Fri 21st January 2022 - 12:11 am

I’m doing the by-election results for ALDC tonight, with the help of some strong painkillers. I had a bit of a fall yesterday and hurt my hip. Nothing serious, but it is sore.

Tonight’s results got the endorphins flowing though. Not one, not two, not three but FOUR gains.

One gain came in one of the Toriest parts of Oxfordshire, where we haven’t had a councillor for 15 years.

And then came gain number 3:

And number 4:

You can’t win them all, but when you stand in a by-election, you keep our flame alive for another day. That is really important. So thank you to Manu and Alex for standing in a double by-election in Loughborough.

There is one more result to come, from East Lothian, where our candidate is Ben Morse. That one is counting in the morning.

It’s been a good night. I’m covering next week as well. I hope we can keep this up…

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

