FOUR Lib Dem Council GAINS – What a night!

I’m doing the by-election results for ALDC tonight, with the help of some strong painkillers. I had a bit of a fall yesterday and hurt my hip. Nothing serious, but it is sore.

Tonight’s results got the endorphins flowing though. Not one, not two, not three but FOUR gains.

One gain came in one of the Toriest parts of Oxfordshire, where we haven’t had a councillor for 15 years.

BY-ELECTION RESULT Carterton TC, Shillbrook Lib Dem 294

Con 139 Lib Dem GAIN from Conservative First win in Carterton for more than 20 years! Congratulations to Cllr Natalie King pic.twitter.com/P8YYMq1kLL — ALDC (@ALDC) January 20, 2022

BY-ELECTION RESULT Dawlish TC, South West Lib Dem 644

Con 486 Lib Dem GAIN from Independent Congratulations to Cllr Rachel Hardy pic.twitter.com/cLM4zS5KTW — ALDC (@ALDC) January 20, 2022

And then came gain number 3:

BY-ELECTION RESULT Burbage PC, Lash Hill Lib Dem 433

Con 323 Lib Dem GAIN from Independent Congrats to Cllr Russell Turner! pic.twitter.com/bLfK1G9Nau — ALDC (@ALDC) January 20, 2022

And number 4:

BY-ELECTION RESULT Hatfield TC, South West Lib Dem 268

Lab 126

Con 50

Ind 44 Lib Dem GAIN from Lab Congratulations to Cllr Tim Rowse! pic.twitter.com/QInvPu7rD8 — ALDC (@ALDC) January 20, 2022

You can’t win them all, but when you stand in a by-election, you keep our flame alive for another day. That is really important. So thank you to Manu and Alex for standing in a double by-election in Loughborough.

BY-ELECTION RESULTS Charnwood TC, Loughborough Shelthorpe, 2 vacancies Lab 709

Lab 654

Con 311

Ind 149

Lib Dem 136

Green 108

Lib Dem 104

Green 81 Labour HOLD Thanks to Manu Fantasie and Alex Guerrero for standing pic.twitter.com/HOKTtkPQ7W — ALDC (@ALDC) January 20, 2022

There is one more result to come, from East Lothian, where our candidate is Ben Morse. That one is counting in the morning.

It’s been a good night. I’m covering next week as well. I hope we can keep this up…

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings