FOUR Lib Dem Council GAINS – What a night!

I’m doing the by-election results for ALDC tonight, with the help of some strong painkillers. I had a bit of a fall yesterday and hurt my hip. Nothing serious, but it is sore.
Tonight’s results got the endorphins flowing though. Not one, not two, not three but FOUR gains.
One gain came in one of the Toriest parts of Oxfordshire, where we haven’t had a councillor for 15 years.
BY-ELECTION RESULT
Carterton TC, Shillbrook
Lib Dem 294
Con 139
Lib Dem GAIN from Conservative
First win in Carterton for more than 20 years!
Congratulations to Cllr Natalie King pic.twitter.com/P8YYMq1kLL
— ALDC (@ALDC) January 20, 2022
BY-ELECTION RESULT
Dawlish TC, South West
Lib Dem 644
Con 486
Lib Dem GAIN from Independent
Congratulations to Cllr Rachel Hardy pic.twitter.com/cLM4zS5KTW
— ALDC (@ALDC) January 20, 2022
And then came gain number 3:
BY-ELECTION RESULT
Burbage PC, Lash Hill
Lib Dem 433
Con 323
Lib Dem GAIN from Independent
Congrats to Cllr Russell Turner! pic.twitter.com/bLfK1G9Nau
— ALDC (@ALDC) January 20, 2022
And number 4:
BY-ELECTION RESULT
Hatfield TC, South West
Lib Dem 268
Lab 126
Con 50
Ind 44
Lib Dem GAIN from Lab
Congratulations to Cllr Tim Rowse! pic.twitter.com/QInvPu7rD8
— ALDC (@ALDC) January 20, 2022
You can’t win them all, but when you stand in a by-election, you keep our flame alive for another day. That is really important. So thank you to Manu and Alex for standing in a double by-election in Loughborough.
BY-ELECTION RESULTS
Charnwood TC, Loughborough Shelthorpe, 2 vacancies
Lab 709
Lab 654
Con 311
Ind 149
Lib Dem 136
Green 108
Lib Dem 104
Green 81
Labour HOLD
Thanks to Manu Fantasie and Alex Guerrero for standing pic.twitter.com/HOKTtkPQ7W
— ALDC (@ALDC) January 20, 2022
There is one more result to come, from East Lothian, where our candidate is Ben Morse. That one is counting in the morning.
It’s been a good night. I’m covering next week as well. I hope we can keep this up…
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings