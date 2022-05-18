Mary Reid

Eastbourne declares cost of living emergency

By | Wed 18th May 2022 - 2:13 pm

The Independent reports that, at a Council meeting today, Lib Dem run Eastbourne Council will be the first to declare a cost of living emergency.

You may well know Eastbourne as a prosperous south coast town, but much of the local economy derives from tourism, so it has been particularly badly hit by the pandemic.

According to the article:

Eastbourne Foodbank has been the busiest in the UK over the past year – distributing more parcels per head than any other food bank, according to the Trussell Trust network.

Councillor Josh Babarinde said the emergency declaration would help Eastbourne Borough Council work more effectively with charities, as well as offering a “wake-up call” to Boris Johnson’s government.

“We need immediate action from the government – they have to realise that this cost of crisis has become an emergency because of their inaction,” said the Lib Dem councillor.

Josh Babarinde is also quoted as saying:

“I spoke to an elderly lady who said she was going to have to turn off her TV completely, her lifeline, her only company, because of electricity costs. These are awful choices people should not be having to make in our society.”

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

