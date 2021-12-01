Caron Lindsay

Ed Davey challenges Boris Johnson to do more for farmers

By | Wed 1st December 2021 - 8:30 pm

Ed Davey took the opportunity at Prime Minister’s Questions today to challenge the Prime Minister to do more to support farmers. He mentioned three places in particular. Feel free to take a wild guess about which parliamentary constituency they are in.*

Farmers across our country are crucial to our nation’s prosperity, as has been shown, once again through the pandemic, but many are now on the brink. Farmers across the country, in villages such as Hodnet, Baschurch and Woodseaves and countless others, are about to see their payments cut by at least 5%, starting this very month. The Prime Minister promised a new support system, rewarding more sustainable farming, but in the meantime he seems prepared to see many British farms go bankrupt. There is an easy solution: stop cutting the current system’s essential payments until the new scheme is fully rolled out. Will the Prime Minister do that, and help our struggling farmers before it is too late?

The Prime Minister’s response will be of very little comfort to farmers who are struggling.

British food and farming does an absolutely outstanding job, and it is growing the whole time. Last night, I met representatives of the UK food and farming industry, which we support and continue to support with the same level of payments. But what we are also doing is opening up new opportunities for them around the world. I can tell the right hon. Gentleman that in every single embassy there is now a dedicated expert on supporting UK food and farming exports to the rest of the world, which support 4 million jobs in this country and earn this country £21 billion of revenue.

*Funnily enough, all three villages, Hodnet, Baschurch and Woodseaves, are in North Shropshire. In two weeks’ time, North Shropshire could have Lib Dem Helen Morgan as its MP and, as we know, Lib Dem MPs work very hard for their constituents.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Michael BG
    Joe Bourke, (cont.) If demand can’t increase because people have too much debt then the government needs to spend into the economy and this extra demand wi...
  • Michael BG
    Joe Bourke, You have decided not to answer the question in a general sense but now link to an article which says debt levels and deflation are the problem th...
  • Joe Bourke
    The set-up of a UK processing centre in Calais for refugees seeking entry to the UK seems one possible way of at least mitigating some of the issues....
  • Chris Moore
    You are right, Peter, that it was the tsunami after the earthquake that did the damage. I lived in Japan as a child and follow Japanese developments quite cl...
  • David Garlick
    Wouldn't it great if the EU together with the UK created a safe pathway system to assess an agreed number of asylum applications for each state. That at least w...