Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems looking good in North Shropshire according to “confidential” briefing

By | Wed 1st December 2021 - 7:21 pm

If you want people to spread some news, the best way to get them to do it is to send them an email marked “Confidential” and tell them not to pass information on because it’s “secret”.

To add a dash of drama, you send it out at 6:03 am, saying that you’ve just come out of the “daily briefing with the by-election team in North Shropshire.”

I don’t doubt for a second that Lib Dem Chief Exec Mike Dixon is an early riser and his cannily timed email to catch party members when they had their breakfast or were on their morning commute was a great way to get the message out that we are doing well.

The news that he was imparting, that our internal polling shows that we are only 10 points behind the Tories in the postal vote, had already appeared on Twitter last night.

This compares well with the Chesham and Amersham situation at the same time.

Certainly this chimes with the accounts of every single person I know (and that’s a lot of people, including some hardened cynics) who has been knocking doors in North Shropshire, and with my own efforts on the phone.

There is a lot of excitement about this by-election and there is a real feeling that we should not limit our ambitions.

Our candidate, Helen Morgan, is absolutely brilliant and is already acting as an MP should:

So the signs are good, but there’s a lot to do over the next two weeks. If you can go, please do. If you can’t go, please phone or donate. I’ve been doing a lot of phoning, and hosting phoning sessions. The other night, virtually everyone I spoke to was willing to put up a stakeboard.

All the details of how you can help are here.

You also have a chance, if you are very lucky, to meet the wonderful Nina, Powys Councillor Pete Roberts’ dog. She is a veteran of many by-elections and lay there nonchalantly as Ed Davey smashed down the blue wall the day after Chesham and Amersham and got on News at Ten.

It’s half a decade today since Sarah Olney won Richmond Park. Remember how thrilled we all were when that happened! How great would it be to wake up to Helen Morgan MP on 17th December. Please do whatever you can to make that happen.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Michael BG
    Joe Bourke, (cont.) If demand can’t increase because people have too much debt then the government needs to spend into the economy and this extra demand wi...
  • Michael BG
    Joe Bourke, You have decided not to answer the question in a general sense but now link to an article which says debt levels and deflation are the problem th...
  • Joe Bourke
    The set-up of a UK processing centre in Calais for refugees seeking entry to the UK seems one possible way of at least mitigating some of the issues....
  • Chris Moore
    You are right, Peter, that it was the tsunami after the earthquake that did the damage. I lived in Japan as a child and follow Japanese developments quite cl...
  • David Garlick
    Wouldn't it great if the EU together with the UK created a safe pathway system to assess an agreed number of asylum applications for each state. That at least w...