Business forums at COP26 revealed what company bosses need from carbon pricing to facilitate decarbonisation – and it is not ETS!

The recent Sustainable Innovation Forum 2021 and Hydrogen Transition Summit revealed that business leaders want to decarbonise but are held back by the lack of price ambition and predictability of the Emissions Trading Systems (ETS) carbon pricing regime. They argued for an economy wide, strong, predictable, preferably global, carbon price to facilitate decarbonisation, ….”The best (thing) governments can do to promote hydrogen is a global carbon tax” Seifi Ghasemi Chairman, CEO and President of Air Products.

The management consulting company Roland Berger advocates a high carbon price to render decarbonisation cost effective, at a level only currently found in Sweden and Switzerland (alongside ETS, with Climate Income in Switzerland). Stefan Schaible, Global Managing Partner, Roland Berger, stated that COP26 had been as he expected, not the lowest or the highest step in the right direction. There was however, a step change in opinion on the environment, (the German government even includes Green Party members!) so there is continuing pressure to reduce emissions targets……“We need action. We cannot go on like this for certain sectors such as energy and transport. Only with carbon at $100 per tonne will profits shrink dramatically or even halve so they (the industry sectors) have to move”.

Dr Irene Feige, Head of Circular Economy Initiative at BMW group stated that circularity only rises the price of a car by 2% but it is hard to achieve at scale because the economy is not geared up for well regulated and standardised recycling and carbon free processes are too expensive. We need a clear signal from politicians with a high carbon price in most markets…”The signals should be stronger and clearer so we can act now in order to get more circularity into the cars”.

At the Hydrogen Transition Summit Ian Parry (IMF) stated that carbon pricing must cover the bulk of global emissions and would need to be above $100 per tonne to give green hydrogen and biogas the level playing field they need. A Drax spokesman stated that such a carbon price would render green steel cost effective and a Mitsubishi spokesman pointed out that it already makes sense to buy a hydrogen truck in Switzerland (which costs £200k more than a diesel truck) because of the carbon price!

Meanwhile the proposed EU ETS solution to widening carbon pricing, a Buildings and Transport ETS is meeting a lot of opposition, especially from Eastern Europe. The UK has just done a volte face on the policy because the social costs will be too high! Austria, Germany and possibly Norway, whose coalition government has produced a white paper on the policy, are adopting Climate Income alongside ETS. Climate Income returns the carbon price to householders as a dividend to mitigate against rising fuel prices, thus enabling the carbon price to rise high enough to price out fossil fuels and price in decarbonisation. It can be done!

* Catherine Dawson is a Lib Dem member from Devizes.