Ed Davey converts party campaigning into community helping

Ed Davey, our Co-Leader, has written tonight to members asking them to convert their campaigning zeal towards helping their local community in this time of crisis:

We’re a party that cares about people, cares about communities and cares about the most vulnerable. I’m proud of this party, and I’m sure we will all rise to this national challenge.

In short – I’m asking Lib Dem teams all across the UK to make community activism helping vulnerable people during this crisis our campaigning priority.

To help you, we’re issuing new guidance to party members – you can find it here: www.libdems.org.uk/covid19. And we will be collecting and sharing best practice over the next few days and weeks about how our community politics can best help.

Today, I’m asking you to turn your campaigning zeal wholeheartedly towards helping your community during this Coronavirus crisis.

One of the many things that unites Liberal Democrats is our campaigning zeal for our communities. Our drive to change things for the better. A way of working that engages local people in our campaigns.

We can all make a difference – each and every one of us.

Here is the full advice for members:

Our latest advice on the COVID-19 virus

This page will contain the Liberal Democrats current advice about campaigning and party activities in the light of the Coronavirus outbreak.

This may alter if Government and professional guidance changes, at which point we will update this page.

This page was last updated: 2000, 16th March 2020

Where can I find the latest medical advice?

The latest medical advice is available at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

Community Activism to Combat the Coronavirus

How can I best help my community?

Our priority as a party is supporting communities through this crisis. The Liberal Democrats are asking our members and supporters to focus their efforts on helping communities deal with the impact of COVID19.

Unless there is a specific exceptional circumstance (for example, an upcoming by-election that has not been suspended), our focus should be on:

Leading community efforts to identify and support vulnerable people, enabling people to volunteer to help others, and publicising appropriate advice and resources;

Keeping people informed about how they can help their community, their friends, family and neighbours in the coming weeks; and

Elected representatives using their roles to help ensure relevant public bodies are making adequate preparations to support their communities.

What does this mean in practice?

DOOR-TO-DOOR CANVASSING

Conventional door-to-door activity is suspended until further notice, unless there are very specific temporary local circumstances (e.g. a Lib Dem councillor calling at the home of a resident in need of help with urgent non-coronavirus related casework or informing people about polling day for a by-election that hasn’t been cancelled).

In addition, to support sensible community activism, some door-to-door contact with residents may be appropriate, especially in support of the effort to identify and support vulnerable people, or to get food and medical supplies to people in isolation.

Please take all appropriate medical advice seriously before calling on anyone and look to emulate best practice, such as from online supermarket delivery services.

In particular:

Hygiene – washing our hands more regularly soap and water for 20 seconds, including before and after any door to door activity. You may want to take hand sanitiser (at least 60% alcohol content) out with you.

Social distancing – including not shaking hands with residents or colleagues, not entering people’s houses unless it’s an emergency and where possible arranging meeting points outside.

USE OF THE TELEPHONE

We are recommending that in the short-term local parties (with respect for the TPS and GDPR requirements) focus voter contact efforts on the telephone. Attempt to contact known older and single-person households people as a priority to identify any potentially vulnerable people who may be in need of assistance. A template script for this will be made available in Connect.

CONTENT OF PRINT NEWSLETTERS

Our community FOCUS newsletters, and mailshots from elected representatives and campaigners, are established and trusted sources of information in many parts of the UK. We should be proactively using these to communicate how to access the latest advice and support and offering people the opportunity to engage with us to ask for or offer help.

Please avoid giving any advice that could be time-limited in print as it is currently changing very rapidly. Signposting to trusted official advice sources is the objective.

Please continue to use the party branding where it is part of your established communications but consider the tone and style of your communications carefully. We want to avoid any overly political content that, whilst appropriate normally, could be unhelpful in these circumstances.

We are happy for people to complete the distribution of any materials already in print – there is no need to pulp or recall existing stock.

We also recognise that there will be relevant local issues besides COVID19 that will merit engagement and response and we want local Lib Dem teams to continue to be responsive to genuine local issues and concerns, within the framework set out above.

We are making templates available to enable people to do all of this via the party’s Google Drive and ALDC, and would ask you to use these wherever possible.

If you have any doubt about the appropriateness of any material LDHQ staff will be happy to check if for you. Please contact [email protected], providing 24 hours notice for a response.

DELIVERY OF NEWSLETTERS

Members may have concerns about transmitting the virus via paper. Current health advice is that delivering items to people’s letterboxes is ok, as set out in the Royal Mail’s statement on their continuing to deliver the post: https://www.royalmail.com/coronavirus

EMAIL AND SOCIAL MEDIA

In many parts of the country we have substantive email lists and social media audiences. We should use these regularly to circulate any updates to official advice in addition to our usual business and information about local support and volunteering related to coronavirus.

There is – as always – a lot of misinformation as well as useful advice circulating on the internet. We need to be scrupulously careful to only circulate official advice and links to local community involvement.

PARTY MEETINGS

We are now suggesting that party meetings be moved to online meetings wherever possible. Please avoid face-to-face meetings unless there is an urgent and essential need to do so.

At all times, measures should be put in place to enable those self-isolating to participate. An online video conferencing tool like Zoom is free for small-scale use.

If you need any help with moving party activities over to online channels or have good practice to share, please make use of the Lib Dem Digital Campaigning Forum on Facebook.

REASSURING OUR MEMBERS AND SUPPORTERS

As the COVID19 situation escalates, it is understandable that many people including our own members and supporters will be concerned. Communicating regularly with them about what’s going on is more important now than ever.

Please share the advice on this page to our activists and to our delivery network volunteers. Reassure them that we are monitoring the situation and we will stop types of campaigning should the guidance say that we should.

Please point people to this page so that as and when this advice is updated, they will always see the latest information.

Above all, our members should, at all times, respect the medical advice given by the NHS (see https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/).

Nobody should participate in person in party activities if they feel unwell or have good reason to self-isolate.

Helping the party whilst self-isolating

We understand that many people will want to focus on looking after themselves and family whilst self-isolating. For others, including many for whom campaigning with us is one of their primary opportunities for social contact in ordinary times, it could be a lonely experience.

There are many things that individuals can continue to do to support party activities whilst self-isolating, e.g. communicating online about our efforts to help communities at this time, participating in training or webinar workshops, or home-based database work. We will be developing a programme of this and will add further information to this page in the coming days.