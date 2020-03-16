Isolation diary: Paying the newsagent

Today we have gone into self-isolation.

I live with my husband, Ian, and we have not got any coronavirus symptoms, nor have we been in contact with anyone who has, as far as we know. But Ian’s immune system is compromised so we decided a few days ago to isolate ourselves at home ‘for the duration’ (as they said in the war).

Now it may surprise those of you who know my digital credentials that we still have a daily newspaper delivered. And we’ve decided to continue with it as we like leisurely working our way through the news, reading the opinion articles and doing the crosswords and puzzles.

So the last thing I did today, before going into seclusion, was to call in at the newsagent and ask how I could pay my bill in the coming weeks. (I was oddly reminded of Pope Francis who, soon after he was announced as the new pontiff, phoned his newsagent in Buenos Aires to cancel his papers).

The manager clearly hadn’t thought about it. “You’ve got to come in to the shop,” he said. “Can I do a bank transfer, or standing order?” “No, you’ve got to come in to the shop.”

Hmmm … I do want to support the local businesses, which are very much at risk at present. I think I will phone up every few weeks to ask what I owe and then find my old cheque book (thank goodness they still exist), write him a cheque and ask my neighbour to drop it in.

And thinking about money, there is also the window-cleaner. He comes regularly and does an excellent job, but always wants cash. So how will I top up my cash as the time goes? Maybe I should sneak out to the cash machine at night, wipe it down with an antiseptic wipe, then get some out.

Finally I phoned my hairdresser and cancelled my next appointment. Then the truth dawned – what is my hair going to look like after a few months? My profile picture, although taken a few years ago, does show my hair pretty much as it is today, short and spiky. Perhaps I will post pictures as it gradually loses its great cut and flops in all directions.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.