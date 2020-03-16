Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Paying the newsagent

By | Mon 16th March 2020 - 5:07 pm

Today we have gone into self-isolation.

I live with my husband, Ian, and we have not got any coronavirus symptoms, nor have we been in contact with anyone who has, as far as we know. But Ian’s immune system is compromised so we decided a few days ago to isolate ourselves at home ‘for the duration’ (as they said in the war).

Now it may surprise those of you who know my digital credentials that we still have a daily newspaper delivered. And we’ve decided to continue with it as we like leisurely working our way through the news, reading the opinion articles and doing the crosswords and puzzles.

So the last thing I did today, before going into seclusion, was to call in at the newsagent and ask how I could pay my bill in the coming weeks. (I was oddly reminded of Pope Francis who, soon after he was announced as the new pontiff, phoned his newsagent in Buenos Aires to cancel his papers).

The manager clearly hadn’t thought about it. “You’ve got to come in to the shop,” he said.  “Can I do a bank transfer, or standing order?” “No, you’ve got to come in to the shop.”

Hmmm … I do want to support the local businesses, which are very much at risk at present. I think I will phone up every few weeks to ask what I owe and then find my old cheque book (thank goodness they still exist), write him a cheque and ask my neighbour to drop it in.

And thinking about money, there is also the window-cleaner. He comes regularly and does an excellent job, but always wants cash. So how will I top up my cash as the time goes? Maybe I should sneak out to the cash machine at night, wipe it down with an antiseptic wipe, then get some out.

Finally I phoned my hairdresser and cancelled my next appointment. Then the truth dawned – what is my hair going to look like after a few months? My profile picture, although taken a few years ago, does show my hair pretty much as it is today, short and spiky. Perhaps I will post pictures as it gradually loses its great cut and flops in all directions.

 

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

3 Comments

  • John Marriott 16th Mar '20 - 6:24pm

    @Mary Reid
    Thanks goodness I’m not the only one worrying about what my hair, or what’s left of it at 76, will look like in three months’ time! If I do self isolate for that long, I run the risk of emerging from quarantine looking like Catweazle, if I am spared!

    It’s funny what you worry about, or what you normally take for granted. I have a beard trimmer, so no problem there; but, can I trust my dear wife to take care of my barnet with the kitchen scissors?

  • Laurence Cox 16th Mar '20 - 6:25pm

    Last week I came to much the same conclusion as you have now; my local GP surgery were surprised when I phoned them to cancel my health check (I haven’t anything wrong with me but they offer this every year if you are over 70), but it was an unnecessary journey to a place where I knew I would be close to other sick people.

    I think that if we follow the old wartime dictum “is your journey really necessary?”, that is the best guide. https://www.iwm.org.uk/collections/item/object/26111

    I will still be going out shopping once or twice a week at most, but choosing shops that I can walk to (so avoiding all public transport) and timing my visits for when few people will be out and about.

    PS White hair can look really good when it is long.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 16th Mar - 6:24pm
    @Mary Reid Thanks goodness I’m not the only one worrying about what my hair, or what’s left of it at 76, will look like in...
  • User AvatarIan Sanderson (RM3) 16th Mar - 6:22pm
    I do write cheques regularly - to the milkman and the newsagent. The milkman leaves a bill from his machine about once a month and...
  • User AvatarPhil Beesley 16th Mar - 5:53pm
    David Raw: "Coronavirus: Isolation for over-70s ‘within weeks’ – BBC Newswww.bbc.co.uk › news" Indeed, David. I understand why it may take two weeks to make...
  • User AvatarJames Fowler 16th Mar - 5:44pm
    A couple of thoughts: 1. Being all things to all people, campaigning on local issues and through by-elections was a great strategy 1970-2010. It dissolved...
  • User Avatarcim 16th Mar - 5:40pm
    @Joseph Bourke The issue goes beyond just the medical advice, though - I'm sure Prof Whitty is perfectly capable himself, but this isn't just a...
  • User AvatarManfarang 16th Mar - 5:39pm
    At the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis I lived in great fear of nuclear war. The other great fear was of cancer. Having cancer...