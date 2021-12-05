Ed Davey says Lib Dems challenging Tories hard in North Shropshire

With just 12 days to go before the by-election, called after Owen Paterson resigned amid allegations that he had used his parliamentary position to lobby for companies that paid him, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey spoke to BBC Midlands Today yesterday from Oswestry.

We are getting a sense that it is very close between us and the Conservatives. We are clearly challenging them very hard and Helen Morgan, our candidate, is going on really well. We are focussing on the issues people really care about like ambulance waiting times. Frankly, people feel taken for granted by the Conservatives. So, we are really encouraged going into the last two weeks.

Interviewed by Shropshire’s county newspaper, the Shropshire Star. Ed said he said he “was finding real anger from voters on the doorstep over the Government.”

They feel that they have been taken for granted in what was considered a ‘safe seat’ and that the Government has become complacent. Our canvassing is showing that this by-election is too close to call. The people of North Shropshire have been taken for granted for too long, including the farmers, businesses and pensioners.

Helen Morgan added:

We are speaking to as many people as we can including those living in the hamlets that feel left out and forgotten.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.