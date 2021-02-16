The Voice

Ed Davey: Scrap the new Cumbrian coal mine

By | Tue 16th February 2021 - 12:45 pm

Ed Davey has welcomed the decision to review the planning permission of a new coal mine in Cumbria:

The Liberal Democrats have long called for a rethink on plans on for a new coal mine in Cumbria and I am delighted that’s exactly what has happened.

If Boris Johnson is serious about climate action he will call on Cumbria county council to scrap the mine

Cumbria County Council now need to do the right thing and throw these plans out, or the Prime Minister must intervene to make sure the coal mine is scrapped.

It’s astonishing that a new coal mine in Britain is even being considered – particularly the year we are hosting the vital COP26 conference.

If Boris Johnson is serious about climate action he will call on Cumbria county council to scrap the mine.

The Government needs to transform its attitude to the climate emergency. That is why I have proposed a £150 billion green coronavirus recovery plan, reshaping our economy to protect the future of our country and our planet.

This is a once in a lifetime chance to solve the massive crisis we are in, we can’t afford to miss it.

Elsewhere on Liberal Democrat Voice, John Studholme writes about this issue.

  • Peter 16th Feb '21 - 1:03pm

    Ed has got it wrong. Getting others to make our steel, probably with a larger environmental footprint, then shipping it around the world, is much worse.

    It is virtue signalling. You cannot manufacture steel from green virtue.

  • Jenny Barnes 16th Feb '21 - 1:50pm

    So use less steel. The best place to make steel would be the mediterranean coast of N. Africa. Lots of sunshine for solar electricity.

